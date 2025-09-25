



Data published Thursday reflects the resilience of the American economy, even if concerns about the labor market and inflation persist.

American economic growth, or gross domestic product (GDP), reached 3.8% in the second quarter, according to a new revision of data published Thursday by the Commerce Department. It was greater than the most recent estimate of 3.3% and the strongest reading since the third quarter of 2024.

The revision largely reflected stronger growth in consumption expenditure, which was also revised upwards, from 1.6% to 2.5%. Several surveys show that mood among consumers remains data, but spending children, as well as other versions of banks, signals, they remain willing to maintain their purchase rate.

Meanwhile, new and ongoing complaints for unemployment aid fell over last week, according to the US Department of Labor. The federal reserve said last week that it expects the unemployment rate to go from 4.3% to 4.5% by the end of the year, but the latest data could appease certain concerns about a new deterioration in the labor market.

The mother of data that has just published suggests that the economy is still doing very well, despite the slowdown in employment growth, wrote Alexandra Brown, economist in North America for the Insight Company Capital Economics market, in a note to customers.

The American economy remains in a relatively precarious position. The last reading of GDP reflects the three months ending on June 30, and the growth image may have changed since then. A slowdown in the labor market combined with President Donald Trumps the combination of aggressive prices and immigration application has aroused concerns about lukewarm growth. Although consumer spending has remained resilient, there are growing warnings on a two -level economy in which people with lower and average income are pressed while households with higher income continue to spend.

The concerns of the labor market prompted the federal reserve to take measures this month, reducing interest rates in order to stimulate economic growth. There was a certain anticipation that it would be the first of many.

But positive economic data children complicate the federal situation.

Following versions of morning data, investors covered the chances of additional reductions in the Federal Reserve this year. The Fed tends to reduce when the economy shows signs of slowdown and that new figures indicate that there can be less interest rate lower to stimulate growth.

Thursdays revision of GDP upwards to [the] The second quarter confirmed that the economy has increased to a healthy clip, even if pricing uncertainty has reached fever during the quarter, said Paul Stanley, investment director of Granite Bay Wealth Management Group, in a press release. The American economy is resilient and strong GDP is another indication that we do not risk recession, even with the slowdown in labor market growth.

But we also fear that growth is extremely uneven.

An increasing number of evidence suggest that technological companies spend artificial intelligence may almost support growth, especially because federal spending reductions and uncertainty about prices have a feeling of obstacle elsewhere. The data of the Commerce Department show that in the first half of 2025, the growth of investments in the equipment, a category which includes computers, electronics and power supply parts was close to recordings.

In the absence of spending related to technology, the United States is close or in this year's recession or in the writing of George Saravelos, research manager at the Deutsche Bank Financial Group.

This is not necessarily good news, he said: so that technology continues to stimulate GDP growth, investments in AI, such as building data centers, must remain parabolic.

This is very unlikely, said Saravelos, given the forecasts that such an investment will likely reach this year.

Other sources of growth will have to take over, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/business/economy/us-gdp-second-quarter-consumers-buying-rcna233692 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos