In Scotland, labor grades are falling and reform Britain continues to increase.





IPSOS Scottish Political Pulse Survey is as follows.

KEIR STARMERS and Labor Party leader of Scotland, ANAS SARWARS FAVOURGELITY RATINGS, is the lowest IPSOS that has been measured for politicians since the beginning of the year -round series in October 2022. Currently, the prime minister is slightly less popular than Donald Trump in Scotland, 20%of Scotland has a favorable view, and 16%have a favorable view of Starmer. Farage and Reform UK favored +6 of +6 for FARAGE after February and the upward swing of +6 in the UK. The scotland government's performance on public services has improved slightly compared to February, but the public continues to lack trust in the SNPS management of the Scottish economy.

Leader

More than six out of 10 Scotlands have a disadvantageous view of Prime Minister STARMER, 16%see him favorably, and 63%see him unfavorable -the pure grade is -47. This is the lowest grade that IPSOS recorded for him since the start of the Apalling Series three years ago. It is also the lowest in all politicians requested by the US polls, including President Donald Trump, and 20%of Scotland seems to be favorable to see him.

Scotland Labor Leader ANAS SARWARS Net Rating also fell slightly from -26 (18% advantageous, 44% unfavorable).

In contrast, the UK's reform leader Nigel Farages rated rapidly in recent months, and the purity in Scotland is at -31 (56%, 56% not preferred), a +6 swing since February.

No politicians are not positive from the Scottish public. However, the first minister of John Swinney is the highest grade politician in this poll, and the purity is -10 (31% advantageous 41%, not preferred).

Party grade

Looking at the property of the party, the Scottish National Party Rating has one -third (34%) of Scotland's party and has 45% (net grade -11, no change since February 2025). In contrast, Scotland's labor grade is the worst IPSOS with 20% advantageous and 48% disadvantageous IPSOS since the start of the Pauling Series, which began three years ago (net -28). The only parties who can see a remarkable rise in grades after February are reformed UK, 26%advantageous and 55%are not 55%for parties (net grade -29, +4 swing after February). Scotland Conservative Rating is low in net -41 (16%, 57% disadvantage). On the left, a new party founded by Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana seems to be likely to challenge another leftist party, with 20%of scots advantageous to Corbyn, 13%for Sultana and 16%for new parties.

economy

The Scottish people depressed the economic state, seven out of 10 (70%) described the current state of the Scottish economy as poor, and 22%describe it as good. Half (51%) believes that the Scottish government has done bad things in managing the Scottish economy. Since the last Scottish parliamentary elections took place in 2021, IPSOS's worst grade is the worst grade of IPSOS since its launch in October 2022. The public is expected to expect more pessimism about improvement than a year ago, and 51%are more pessimistic than 12 months ago. -4 Scotland is more confident that -4 Scotland is more than twice as confident in Scotland, which lacks confidence in the SNPS long -term economic plan in Scotland (63% are confident and 28% confidence). But the public is not sure that the Labor Party has a long -term economic plan for the UK.

Scotland government performance

The Scottish masses remain extensive in the evaluation of the SNPS record, but the Scottish government's view of public services has been slightly improved when IPSOS asked this question in February. One out of five (21%) has been good at improving Scotland's NHS since the 2021 Holly Lud elections, and more than half (54%) has been doing bad things in NHS since it has risen three points since February. Similarly, 22 percent said the Scottish government had a good job to improve the Scottish education system.

The Scottish view of the Scotland government is currently positive, but less than one in five people think that the Labor Scotland government will do better work in dealing with 19%of the Labor Party that the Labor Party will do better for NHS and education. The public is likely to think that the Labor Scottish government will not suggest this view in the policy area of ​​35%and 43%.

Scotland agrees that seven out of 10 (70%) agree that new leader teams are needed, while 3 out of 10 (29%) agree that the SNP Scotland government is eligible to re -elect. However, only 19% believe that the Scottish Labor Party was ready to fall 15 percentage points compared to March 2024 when the IPSOS asked this question.

Emily Grey, managing director of IPSOS Scotland, said:

This result creates a cruel reading of labor as Liverpool's annual meeting is approaching. Prime Minister, Scotland Labor Leader and his party were recently recorded by the worst IPSOS. Meanwhile, Nigel Farage and Reform UK are increasing in Scotland and can benefit from the desire for changes in Scotland. Many say that Scotland needs a new leader team. However, despite public criticism of the Scottish government against this clear appetite and major policy areas of change, John Swinney remains the highest grade politician in our survey, and SNP is the highest level of party for eight months in the next HOLYROOD election.

Note for the editor:

IPSOS interviewed 1,050 adults with 1,050 adults over Scotland. The interview was conducted online between September 12 and 22, 2025. The data adds weight to match the profile of the offline population. All polls are targeted at a wide range of potential errors. The results may be due to the computer rounding, multiple response, or no category that you don't know if it is not combined with 100%.

