



On September 14, the Washington Post revealed that the United States discreetly opened talks to the fight against terrorism with Mali governing the junta. Last month, the delegations of the Chamber and the Senate visited Bamako. In July, assistant deputy assistant secretary Will Stevens, the man in the state departments for West Africa, also met Malian officials. A few months earlier, between February 19 and 21, American Africa commanded the siege of the Pentagons for operations through the continent had organized its first military commitment to Milita in Mali in five years.

These visible efforts of Washington to won the Malis military regime mark an American return to a game where African lives are pawns and power is the price. Of course, security is the fashionable word on everyone's lips, but for anyone who pays attention to it, it is obvious that the newly collaboration with Bamako is less a matter of fighting terrorism and more ground in its new cold war against Russia.

Indeed, five years ago, when General Assimi Goita, head of the Malian Junta, made two strokes in the space of nine months, the United States has shown no tendency to collaborate with him, even in the name of the fight against terror. In fact, Washington strongly condemned the takeover of the generals twice, and even suspended security assistance in the country after the second coup d'etat which overthrew the transitional authority responsible for supervising Mali's return to civil domination.

Since then, the Goitas regime has not shown any desire for democratic governance or respect for the rights and freedoms of daily Malians. In fact, barely a few months ago, Malis' military authorities officially granted Goita a five -year presidential warrant, renewable as many times as necessary and without requiring elections.

Despite all that, Washington openly courts the diet clearly not because Goita has changed, but because the situation did.

For a long time, Mali has been under French and therefore Western influence. In 2013, France even deployed troops there to fight against a jihadist insurrection and protect Western interests. In February 2022, however, the Junta managed to put pressure on Paris to withdraw.

Malis' leadership tried to sell the French exit as an anti -colonial victory, but it was anything but. While an Empire left, another quickly moved. Russian mercenaries replaced the French soldiers, announcing Mali's global intention to settle in Russian orbit.

The Americans looked at concern and finally began to use the angle of fight against terrorism to try to befriend a regime which they condemned and sanctioned barely a few years ago.

For the Malian people, the transfer of countries to the Russia team has brought no real positive point. Of course, the humiliation of France at the heart of French -speaking Africa was delighted by some, but the Russians brought with them than more attack, corruption and chaos.

Indeed, the Russians have been accused of serious abuse in Mali since the start of their collaboration with the regime. The Malian forces accompanied by Russian soldiers and security staff recruited by the Wagner group have been accused of having arbitrarily executed at least 10 people, including a two -year -old boy during a security operation in January in northern Mali. In April, dozens of corpses, which are supposed to belong to fully arrested men, interviewed by Malian soldiers and Mercenaries of Wagner, were found near the Kwala military camp to the west of the country, according to human rights monitors.

The exploitation of Russian resources in the country is also in full swing. Companies linked to the Russian expand their influence in the Lucrative Gold sector of Mali, building refineries and taking advantage of concessions, while showing very little of their booty to the Malian people.

While the Russians benefit from their new influence, the Americans seem to seek a way of return. They now court the regime under the cover of terror, but clearly with the sole intention of weakening the Russian hand.

In short, Mali has turned into another battlefield in the second cold war between Russia and the United States, and none of the parties cares about the well-being of the Malians who found themselves on the front line.

Tragically, their leaders dress all this catastrophe as an anti -colonial victory, refusing to recognize that they expelled an empire only to replace it with another.

And this does not only happen in Mali.

In Burkina Faso, Captain Ibrahim Traore launches like the face of the Afrase anti-colonial revolt. It is carried out against French exploitation and speaks of Pan -African unit. Nevertheless, his government has deepened links with Russia, exchanging French supervision for the moscows of commercial concessions to La Défense brings a visible replica of the grip to which he claims to resist.

In this fantastic theater, liberation is the language, but the result is imperial control. Russian proxies distribute propaganda on social networks to raise trading, normalize the military regime and allow foreign interference.

A similar scenario takes place in Niger, where the military regime is rented for having resisted the Western colonial exploitation, while welcoming Russian imperialism equally destructive with open arms and large smiles.

Indeed, through the Sahel, the junts invoke the anti -colonial bravado while quietly linking their nations to the orbit of Moscow. On September 22, for example, Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger announced their withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC). They denounced it as Western neocolonialism, aligning with Moscow at a time when President Vladimir Putin is sought by the ICC for committing war crimes in Ukraine. This decision does not only serve the interests of Moscow but also undermines justice for the Africans themselves, including the victims of Darfur, the Central African Republic and elsewhere who depend on the ICC to continue responsibility. They reject the global justice that we desperately need in Africa to protect their deep political and reconcile in Putin while applauding for their supposed anti-colonial resistance.

It is, of course, not to say that the Western Empire, which has alone have been responsible for a large part of African suffering, losses and devastation for many centuries, is a preferable ally, really invested in democracy, security and prosperity on the continent.

Europe and the Americas support many sympathetic dictators across Africa, such as the Ugandas Museveni, and the attempts in Washingtons to befriend Malis Junta despite his insults in democracy, clearly show that Africans do not have the real ally in this war by proxy conducted on their land.

Africa bleeds.

More than 30 years after the end of the Cold War, Africa is back on the front line of a renewed race for its power, resources and future.

Washington and Moscow set up security, but their real objective is gold, uranium, rare minerals and geopolitical lever effect.

They are ordinary Africans who are again sacrificed, with their blood and their resources fueling someone Elsses Dominion.

Empire has returned.

Africa must not submit. He must resist not to choose between Moscow and Washington, but by recovering his agency, defending his sovereignty and refusing to let another century be written in the language of the Empires.

The points of view expressed in this article are the authors who are the authors and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeeras.

