As scientists warn that fishermen need to catch much less in the UK to protect their species, their favorite choices for fish and chips can be threatened.

The International Council (ICES), a Danish -based independent body, found that the government's advice on fish management should be caught to restore the species next year because the population of almost all British waters is too depleted.

The group should avoid fishing in Daegu on the northern shelves, mentioned the West of the British waterway, North Sea, Norway, and Scotland, and previously warned Daegu fishing between the Ireland and the Celtic.

Last year, it was suggested that fishermen should be able to catch 15,000 tons in this area, but they suggested that the only region that ICES suggested to catch Daegu is in the water around Rockall Island in the North Atlantic. According to The Times, the Independent Organization warned that about 55,000 fish meets or only one ton of 1,200 in the UK can be caught continuously.

The Northern Shelf Cod consists of three complementary bodys (northwest, southern and vikings), and this organization, which is caught with the mix, was written in consultation. ICES advises that there must be zero catch in 2026 for all executions when the maximum sustainable yield (MSY) approach and preventive measures are applied.

ICES advises that fish can continue to fish on the maximum catch, but fishing quotas are often set by the government, which is often higher than the scientists founded.

The advisory committee suggested that only 15,000 tons of Daegu could be caught last year (Alarmy/PA)

HUGO TAGOLM, director of HUGO TAGOLM of Osea UK, confirmed that science was in danger of collapse, and charity warned in 2023 health inspections.

He said: Our warnings about the dangerous population have been ignored, and since then the British government has to keep it helpless as it sells our sea and community.

The coastal livelihood depends on making the right choice and supporting fishermen through the process.

If we keep emptying the sea, no one will win, and if the stock will follow the COD, and once it collapses, this population can take decades to recover.

According to ICES scientific assessment, CODs in the North Sea and the West Scotland have joined the population of the Ireland Sea and the Celtic Sea.

He added: the scientific evaluation today shows that Daegu in the west of the North Sea and Scotland joined the Ireland Sea and the Celtic Sea.

He had to be in the absolute state to get zero catch advice, but it was the second stock that Celtic Sea's Haddock joined the collapsed stocks this year.

This is a direct result of the previous year to prioritize the short -term economic profits of a small number of wealthy fishers companies by sacrificing the future of the environment and long -term fishing community.

This collapse was not actually unexpected, and it was predictable and inevitable.

He warned that fishing managers and politicians were carrying guns with guns and playing Russian roulette.

Conservatives are also raising concerns about mackerel and advice scheduled at the end of this month, and this year's negotiations to protect this stock are required to follow scientific advice.

The spokesman for the environment, food and rural office (Defra) said: gathered to manage the UK, the EU and Norway Guy's international stocks.

We promise to rebuild it to a sustainable level and maintain the long -term survival of the British fleet.

