The American envoy Witkoff confident of the Gaza breakthrough in the coming days while the peace plan floated





American envoy Steve Witkoff said on Wednesday that he expected a breakthrough linked to Gaza in the coming days, saying that US President Donald Trump had presented a plan to the regional countries.

Witkoff, a real estate friend of Trump who became his itinerant ambassador and the American special envoy to the Middle East, said the American president had shared ideas during the meeting with a group of Arab and Islamic countries on Tuesday on the touch of the United Nations General Assembly.

“We have presented what we call the Trump plan in 21 points for peace in the Middle East and Gaza,” said Witkoff.

“I think this responds to Israeli concerns as well as the concerns of all neighbors in the region,” he said at the Concordia summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

“We hope, and I could even say confident as in the coming days, we can announce a kind of breakthrough.”

A joint statement of the governments represented at Tuesday's meeting said that the leaders had “reiterated their commitment to cooperate with President Trump and stressed the importance of his management to end the war”.

The meeting included representatives of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan.

Sitting at the main table, L / R, the Minister of Foreign Water Affairs Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of Indonesia Prabowo Subbowo, the President of Qatar, the Emir Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly attends a multilateral meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23 2025. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

French President Emmanuel Macron, who also met Trump on Tuesday, said that he expected the plan, that Witkoff did not detail, included elements he presented to the American president.

Macron promoted a plan that would include the dismantling of Hamas and an international force to stabilize Gaza ravaged by the war.

“The United States will now absorb this, so to speak,” said Macron in an interview jointly with France 24 and Radio France International.

“I think that if we can align everyone – the United States, the Arabs, Europeans – around this peace plan, we can have a result,” said Macron.

Macron also directed a summit on Monday which recognized a Palestinian state, an initiative strongly opposed by Trump and Israel.

But Macron said Trump shared the opposition to the Israeli annexation of the West Bank, a threat made by right -wing Israeli ministers to sabotage the prospects of a Palestinian state.

“What President Trump said to me yesterday is that Europeans and Americans have the same position,” said Macron.

Witkoff and Trump have repeatedly expressed the hope of putting an end to the devastating war of almost two years, which started when Hamas launched its cross -border shock against Israel on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and entering 251 hostages. Among these hostages, 47 remain captive and Hamas also holds the body of an Israeli soldier killed in Gaza in 2014.

President Donald Trump holds a bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, in New York, on September 23, 2025. (Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was darker during a trip last week in Israel, which launched a new massive offensive to grasp Gaza City.

Although the details of Trump's plan were not made public, Israel Channel 12 reported on Wednesday evening that senior Israeli officials do not believe that the president “would force a proposal on Israel in which he does not believe”.

High nameless officials told Channel 12 that Jerusalem considered the plan of 21 points of Trump as a framework to create a “day after” in Gaza, in cooperation with moderate Arab states.

According to the point of sale, the Trump administration hopes that the framework will mobilize the Arab states – that the report does not identify by their name – towards money in the band torn by the war and rebuilding its civil infrastructure.

Trump is expected to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday in Washington.

Before his departure for the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he should speak on Friday, Netanyahu would have told his ministers that he and Trump would discuss possible answers to the wave of Western countries recognizing a Palestinian state.

He would have insisted on ministers that any move that Israel might want to do – as the annex to part of the West Bank – would need Trump's approval.

Earlier this week, a senior Israeli official told Israel Times that the Trump administration had warned Israel privately against the annexation of the West Bank in response to Western recognition of a Palestinian state.

Publicly, however, Washington avoided taking a public position concerning the potential Israeli annexation of the West Bank and argued that Western countries are to blame for Jerusalem by considering the measure because of their decisions to recognize a Palestinian state.

Jacob Magid contributed to this report.

