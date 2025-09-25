Should I worry about the current Covid-19 deformation? -The British Health Security Bureau





As we enter autumn, the proportion of respiratory diseases begins to rise, and people ask how the most common current genealogy (or entirely similar virus group) compares the previous Covid -19 variations.

What have we seen so far?

The most common current variations are TheXFG and NB.1.8.1 (sometimes referred to as stratus and nimbus variants in the media). Last month, 35%of the SARS-COV-2 system was classified as xfg.3, 28%were classified as XFG, 11%were classified as nb.1.8.1, 7%were classified as xfg.5 and 7%were classified as xfg.3.4.1. You can see the latest data for the National flu and the Covid-19 surveillance report.

Current data does not indicate that these variants lead to more serious diseases than other variants of circulation.

The virus is normal for mutations and changes, and as more data on these variants can be used more data on them, not only understands how to optimize the method of interacting with the immune system and protection, but also maintain the most vulnerable safety and to live our lives as normal as possible. You can be inoculated.

What should I do if people are not sure if they're in bad body and are not sure if they have Covid-19?

If you have symptoms of respiratory infections such as Covid-19 and don't feel enough to work, work or normal activities, you should avoid contact with vulnerable people and stay home if possible.

For those who can never stay at home, life has not changed with Kobid Guide, and it will reduce the possibility of delivering infections to others.

Wear a well -matched face cover or surgical face mask made with multiple layers. Avoid crowded places, such as public transportation, large social gatherings, and a place where it is not well -ventilated. Cough, sneeze and fly and eat or handle food before you eat or handle, and wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. What vaccinations do Covid-19's vaccinations do not touch in the UK?

VACCINESREMAINOUR flu and the best defense of serious diseases and hospitalization of covid-19.

What surveillance system is there?

We post the latest monitoring data for Covid-19 and other respiratory diseases in Theukhsa Data Dashboard. In addition, I got important data from those who were admitted to the hospital with symptoms, and used genome sequencing to understand the most vulnerable variations.

The hospital is a place where we can see more serious cases, and we will monitor the number of people who test positive or covid-19 very carefully. This helps to understand the current growth rate and transmission potential.

Initiatives, such as GISAID (Global Influenza Surveillance & Response System), are working together with other countries' health organizations to ensure the latest data.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ukhsa.blog.gov.uk/2025/09/25/should-we-be-worried-about-the-current-covid-19-variants/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

