American GDP developed at a solid pace of 3.8% in the revision of the second quarter





The American economy increased at a solid annualized rate of 3.8% in the second quarter, the government reported in its final revision of the raw data from the domestic product from April to June on Thursday.

American GDP – The production of goods and services of the country – rebounded in the spring of a 0.6% drop in the first quarter caused by the repercussions of the trade wars of President Donald Trump, said the Department of Commerce. The ministry had previously estimated the growth of the second quarter to 3.3%, and the forecasters expected a rehearsal of this figure.

Consumer spending obtained the economy in the second quarter, increasing at a rate of 2.5%, compared to 0.6% in the first quarter and well above 1.6% of the government previously estimated. The data prove that the Americans have continued to open their portfolios despite wider economic opposites such as prices and a slowdown labor market, economists noted.

“It was a significant increase in the previous estimate of 3.3% thanks to the powerful consumer,” said Priscilla Thiagamoury, principal economist in BMO, in a report on Thursday. “Today's series suggests that the economy – which has rebounded after the pandemic recession – continues to resist well, even if we plan a slowdown in advance.”

Service expenditure increased at an annual rate of 2.6%, more than double the previous government estimate of 1.2%.

The stronger than expected GDP data prove that the economy remains on a solid basis, which can mitigate the enthusiasm of the federal reserve for additional rate drops in 2025 and at the start of 2026, economists noted. The central bank last week issued its first rate drop by 2025 when it reduced its a quarter reference rate, the Fed cap into two additional cuts in 2025.

When the drop in prices is announced last week, the president of the Fed, Jerome Powell, underlined a weakened labor market as causing this decision. Since rate reductions make companies cheaper to borrow and develop, they can help strengthen hiring and support the labor market.

“The FED dowry conspiracy of the Fed said that additional rate decreases are probably in their next two decisions at the end of October and December, but the case for consecutive cuts is not to be dunk” after today's GDP data, said Bill Adams, chief economist of Comerica Bank, in an email on Thursday.

Fed officials will look even more closely than unusual when their favorite inflation gauge – the price of personal consumer consumption of the Department of Department (PCE) – leaves on Friday.

Rebound in the first trimester

The drop in GDP in the first quarter, the first retirement of the US economy in three years, was mainly caused by an increase in imports – which are withdrawn from GDP – while companies rushed to bring foreign goods before Trump could impose radical taxes. This trend was reversed as expected in the second quarter: imports dropped at a rate of 29.3%, increasing growth from April to June by more than 5 percentage points.

A category in GDP data which measures the underlying force of the economy is stronger than that previously reported, increasing 2.9% of April-June, against 1.9% in the first quarter and in the previous estimate of the government. This category includes consumption spending and private investments, but excludes volatile elements such as exports, stocks and public spending.

But private investment dropped, including a 5.1% drop in residential investment. The drop in commercial stocks has taken more than 3.4 percentage points on second quarter growth.

Federal government spending and investment dropped at an annual rate of 5.3% in addition to a decrease of 5.6% in the first quarter.

Stephen Stanley, chief economist of the United States in Santander, noted that GDP growth had an average of 1.6% in the first seme

Since his return to the White House, Trump has added two -digit taxes – prices – on imports from almost all countries and targeted specific products for prices, including steel, aluminum and cars. The president considers prices as a way to protect American industry, attract factories in the United States and help pay the tax discounts he signed on July 4.

Thursday's GDP report was the third and last look of the trade department on economic growth in the second quarter. He will publish his initial estimate of the growth of July-September on October 30.

The forecasters interviewed by the Factseet data company currently expect the growth of GDP to slow down at an annual rate of only 1.5% in the third quarter.

