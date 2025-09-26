



Fans of the Digital ID card argue that the British will be developed at a digital future by providing a way to prove who everyone is.

The confusing thing about this claim is that we can do so.

We have a real ID card in the form of passport and driver's license. We also have a wide range of digital identification systems and all laws that must prove your identity, sometimes many times a week.

If you have hired someone recently, you can see that even a few days should be physically or digital.

The same is true for opening a bank account, hiring a lawyer, submitting a tax return, voting for elections, or applying for government services such as universal credit. Nowadays, even if you access it online in porn contents, you need to check your identity.

From the government's point of view, the problem is that either of these systems can be slipped through the gap and the gap.

For example, despite all checks, illegal immigrants can regularly access bank accounts. Home offices are to share data with banks and architectural societies to prevent this, but information is often incomplete or obvious. So the system had to be suspended for four years after the Windrush scandal was revealed.

Read more on SKY NEWS:

Truly efficient systems clean up and connect this kind of data to connect to one sweep overview. However, it is necessary to share to approach information that is difficult for terrible public officials to share.

People who advocate ID cards are much easier.

The result is a faster and more reliable system for citizens, they say. But mainly this is a part of the infrastructure that supporters hope.

Everything raises questions -do we really want it?

Do we want a government to track us in every part of our lives? It can actually enforce the law.

The government believes that the answer is. Their focus groups and polls say that people are sick and tired of failing the government system, and especially desperate for the decisive behavior of immigration.

Use a Chrome browser for more accessible video players.

3:53 Are we in the cyber attack 'epidemic'?

That is why the greater risk of all of this can be delivered, not politics.

Can they check if this system was built without a budget and a massive delay? Can I work on scale without hacking or major technical defects?

Can people show people that the problem is not the way the system is used?

This is a task of quail even even Google or Amazon. One that makes HS2 look easy.

But WhiteHall, which is not known as a technical knowledge, may probably have to pay time for the next election.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/do-we-need-digital-ids-in-the-uk-13438109 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

