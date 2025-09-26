



Oracle, Silver Lake and the MGX of Abu Dhabi will be the main investors in US Tiktok affairs, said CNBC sources on Thursday.

These three entities will control around 45% of Tiktok USA, Faber reported. Bytedance, the Chinese parent of Tiktok, will hold 19.9%, with the remaining 35% in the hands of investors bytedance and new holders.

President Donald Trump signed an executive decree on Thursday, supporting the proposed agreement which will maintain the application of social media in the course of execution in the United States, had to face an ultimatum under a federal law forcing to sell the American platform company or to be closed in the United States that the law has adopted its bipartisan support for members of the Congress which expressed the national security concerns concerning and its potential content algorithm.

Last week, Trump signed anexuctive prescriptions that release the deadline for disinvestment until December 16.

Trump tried to keep the application afloat, mentioning on several occasions how important she was for her presidential victory in November. The Mégadonor Republican billionaire Jeff Yass is a major investor of Bytedance through Susquehanna, and also has participation in the owner of Truth Social, the social media company of Trump.

The donors of Bytedance, including General Atlantic, Susquehanna and Sequoia, should contribute equity to the new Tiktok USA, sources told Faber.

The agreement does not imply that the federal government takes a participation or a so -called gold share in Tiktok American operations, CNBC reported on Monday. The new joint venture will have a board of directors made up of the majority of US members, and Oracle will oversee the application security operations.

Trump said on Sunday that the conservative media Baronruper Murdoch and his son Lachlan Murdoch could be involved in the Tiktok agreement as well as the executive president of Oracle Larry Ellison and the CEO of Dell Technologies, Michael Dell.

