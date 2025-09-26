The British Bank Company requires policy stability before the critical budget.





Sunrise's London Urban Finance District.

London's bank chiefs are demanding greater policy clarity and stability in the fear that tax hikes can reach the financial service sector in the upcoming British budget.

In an interview with CNBC's STEDGWICK and Ritika GUPTA on Wednesday, Wednesday, CNBC's CEO of Barclays, CITI and JP Morgan has successfully weathered the upheaval caused by President Donald Trump's tariffs in April and corporate corporate. After the improvement of profitability and trading environment, financial services have been successfully weathered.

But they also paid attention to the potential tax increase in the fall budget of Rachel Rachel Reeves, scheduled for November 26.

During the summer, Reeves has been widely reported that it is considering bank windfall taxes to drill billions of pounds in public finances.

Barclays CEO cs venkatakrishnan said, “It is not a good idea to actually push the financial sector because competition is an important part of growth.

“Competition is fierce and growth is reduced. We are sitting in the center of financial center in London. London is one of the two great financial centers of the world. You must encourage it to grow it.”

Venkatakrishnan told CNBC that the British government was “usually on the right way.”

However, since the state is more likely to be more tax than other countries, he warned that the agency is “harmonious and consistent in banking of bank regulations” to maintain its competitiveness.

“The world is our oyster, British is our house, and we both must work together.”

Conor Hillery, vice president of JP Morgan and head of investment banks, said that investors and companies want greater certainty in investment decisions, plans and acquisitions.

In an interview on Wednesday, Hillery told CNBC that “policy stability and certainty became a premium world than others.”

He still remained as “the best capital market in Europe,” and the UK's improved trading activities have strengthened their optimism in recent months, and that optimism has been strengthened due to the global confusion of the US by the US tariffs.

“Especially in London, the number of companies listed in the UK has been increasing, especially in London.”

In an interview with Canary Warp's CNBC on Wednesday morning, Tiina Lee, CITI UK CEO, said that the market is “not patient.”

Reeves argued that Ribs recognized a major role in the British growth painting, but the legislative change would take time.

“The superintendent was extremely about the stage to be taken to maintain London's competitiveness as a global financial center,” she said.

The British propulsion to maintain the competitiveness of the UK opposes the pressure to resolve the budget deficit of $ 62 billion ($ 83.5 billion) by Reeves's office, which triggered the government's speculation against the government that choses a vow of potential tax hikes. The UK's economic growth has been flat since the gross domestic product increased 0.3%in the second quarter in July.

In July, the government announced a proposal to make the UK's financial service division competitive and promoted London as “one of the true two global financial centers.” The proposal has intensified reform regulations, various markets with the EU and the Middle East Gulf in the United States and China, promoting the retail investment culture and increasing research funding for AI development.

“The financial service sector contributes to 10%of the UK's tax income,” he added.

Citi's customers asked if they would leave England to prepare for the tax increase. “We do not listen.”

LEE acknowledged the challenging financial situation and said that customers want to maintain a stable and competitive tax system. “This is the core message we continue to convey to the government,” she added.

Financial service providers are not alone in taxes. In 2024, about 10 million people left London to leave London to avoid the new tax system, which focused on the “DOM” Super Rich.

