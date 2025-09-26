



The reason for the meeting, fixed for next Tuesday, remains uncertain, Trump rejecting concerns like not a big problem.

Defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, summoned American military officers from their posts around the world to a meeting next week in Virginia, with regard to a rare rally.

The summons was reported in the American media on Thursday and confirmed later during the day by the spokesperson of the Pentagon Sean Parnell.

It was not immediately clear why Hegseth ordered the generals and admirals to meet in Virginia within a little delay or what the agenda of meetings will look like.

There are around 800 generals and admirals in the American army, and these senior officials can, in some cases, command thousands of soldiers, including in sensitive places abroad.

Most have detailed schedules that are defined weeks in advance. A military official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told the Reuters news agency that these schedules had now been upset.

People rush to change their plans and see if they have to attend, said the manager.

For his part, Parnell refused to offer details on the meeting, telling journalists that the war secretary will address his senior military leaders at the start of next week.

During a oval office signature ceremony Thursday, Trump expressed his optimism about the HegSeths meeting, describing it as a good idea.

I love him. I think it's great, said Trump. Whether friendly with generals and admirals around the world.

He also seemed to minimize concerns that the event could remove military leaders from critical national security posts. He expressed his surprise that Reunion, scheduled for Tuesday, drew national attention.

Why is it so serious? Trump asked a journalist. The fact that was heard with generals and admirals? Remember, I am the president of peace. It's good to get along. It's good. You act as if it was a bad thing.

Vice-president JD Vance, who was at the Oval Office meeting, also sought to dismiss the expected criticism.

It is not particularly unusual that the generals who come under the Secretary of War, then to the President of the United States, come to speak with the Secretary of War, said Vance, adding that it was strange that the journalists asked him questions.

Since Trump took office for a second term in January, he and Hegseth participated in a reinvention campaign from the Ministry of Defense.

They have, for example, dismissed the best military leaders, including CQ Brown, a former Air Force General who was president of the joint staff chiefs.

In May, he ordered a 20% reduction in the number of four -star officers, adding that there would be an additional 10% reduction among the general officers and the flag through the army.

Hegseth also called on soldiers to end his diversity initiatives, and several officials were dismissed for their alleged roles in such programs.

Instead, HegSeth called on the military to increase his lethality and restore his warlike philosophy.

Earlier this month, Trump signed an order, which is to refer to the Ministry of Defense as the Ministry of War, as had been until 1949.

But the name change will be largely confined to the executive branch. A permanent change would force the congress to adopt legislation adopting the new name.

