Trump says that we will impose new prices on heavy trucks, drugs and cooking cabinets





President Donald Trump announced on Thursday a new series of punishing prices, saying that the United States will impose a 100% rate on imported brand medicines, a 25% rate on imports of all heavy trucks and 50% prices on kitchen cabinets.

Trump also said that he would start to charge a 30% rate on padded furniture next week.

He said the new heavy truck prices were to protect manufacturers from unfair and unfair competition and that this decision would benefit companies such as PCAR.O Peterbilt and Kenworth and Daimler, belonging to Daimler, DTGGE.de ​​Freightliner.

Trump has launched many national security probes on new potential prices on a wide variety of products.

He said that the new prices on the kitchen, the bathroom and some furniture were because of enormous import levels that injured local manufacturers.

The reason is that the large-scale “floods” of these products in the United States by other external countries, said Trump, citing national security problems concerning American manufacturing.

The American Chamber of Commerce has urged the ministry not to impose new prices, noting that the five main import sources are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany and Finland, all of which are allies or partners close to the United States do not threaten any national security threat.

Mexico is the largest exporter of medium and heavy trucks in the United States. A study published in January said that imports from these biggest vehicles in Mexico have tripled since 2019.

Strong prices on commercial vehicles could put pressure on transport costs, just as Trump has promised to reduce inflation, in particular on consumer goods such as grocery store.

The prices could also affect the Chrysler-Parent Stellantis Stlam.Mi, which produces ram trucks and commercial vans in heavy service in Mexico. The Swedens Volvo Volvb.ST group built a heavy factory of $ 700 million in Monterrey, Mexico, which is expected to start operations in 2026.

Mexico is home to 14 bus manufacturers and assemblers, trucks and tractor trucks, and two engine manufacturers, according to the US International Trade Administration.

The country is also the world's main exporter of tractor trucks, 95% of which are intended in the United States.

We need our truckers to be financially healthy and strong, for many reasons, but above all, for national security purposes! Added Trump.

Mexico has opposed new prices, telling the trade department in May that all Mexican trucks exported to the United States have an average of 50% of American content, including diesel engines.

Last year, the United States imported nearly $ 128 billion into Mexico heavy vehicle parts, representing around 28% of the total American imports, Mexico said.

The Japanese Automobile Manufacturers Association also opposed new prices, saying that Japanese companies have reduced exports to the United States because they have stimulated American production of medium and heavy trucks.

