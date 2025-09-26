In the United States to impose a 100% price for brand patented drugs unless companies build locally, says Trump





President Donald Trump announced Thursday that the United States will impose a 100% price on “any brand pharmaceutical or patented” entering the country from October 1.

The measure will not apply to companies that build drug manufacturing factories in the United States, Trump said. He added that the exemption covers the projects where construction has started, including the sites that have struck the land or under construction.

“There will therefore be no price on these pharmaceutical products if the construction has started,” said Trump in an article on Truth Social.

Brand or patented pharmaceutical products are drugs sold under trade names and protected by patents or other intellectual properties, which block generic competition until the expiration of these protections.

Trump said prices will encourage pharmaceutical companies to move manufacturing operations in the United States, which is an effort that Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Abbvie and others are already continuing at a time when the manufacture of domestic drugs has been considerably reduced in recent decades.

CNBC contacted major drug manufacturers to comment on the prices but did not receive an immediate response.

Risks for the drug supply chain

In 2024, American imports of pharmaceutical products almost tripled at around $ 213 billion compared to a decade earlier, according to data from the United Nations Database for Comtrade.

The Trump Administration in April launched a so-called article 232 Investigationo Pharmaceutical Products, which allows the Secretary of Commerce to examine the impact of imports on national security. The president also used this power to impose prices on other goods, such as cars and aluminum.

The prices bring a long-awaited blow to pharmaceutical companies, many of which have pushed back and warned that the withdrawals could increase costs, dissuade investments in the United States and disrupt the drug supply chain, ultimately putting patients in danger.

In public comments to the government in May, Eli Lilly said that prices “will deprive the necessary capital manufacturers both to innovate and invest in the reshoring” because they will redirect the capital to amortize the impact of the samples. It was among the hundreds of comments published by the Ministry of Commerce at the end of May in relation to its 232 investigation into the pharmaceutical industry.

Some health policy experts also say that this decision could disrupt the drug supply chain to the detriment of American patients, which increases the costs of certain treatments or even exacerbate the drug shortages that afflict the country. Drugmakers often count on a global network of manufacturing sites for different stages of the production process.

There is “the potential for increasing the prices of prescription drugs in an environment where we are already pushing very hard to try to reduce these prices,” CNBC Leigh Purvis, Director of CNBC medication policy.

She added that there are “a lot of generic drugs specifically that could potentially have to make decisions between not being profitable and completely getting from the market”.

Tariff storm

The samples are lower than the price rate up to 250% on pharmaceutical products that Trump floated in August in an interview with “Squawk Box” of CNBC. Trump said that he would initially impose a “small price” on pharmaceutical products, but in one year to a year and a half maximum “, he will increase this rate to 150%, then 250%.

The industry is already browsing the benefits of Trump's drug pricing policies, which drug manufacturers claim to threaten both their net profit and their ability to invest in research and development, and a massive overhaul of the Ministry of Health and Social Services under the skeptic of prominent vaccines Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

It is the latest development of Trump's changing tariff policy, which aims to bring manufacturing to the United States

The new rights follow the launch of fresh security surveys announced Wednesday in imports of robotics, industrial machines and medical devices.

The latest probes of the Ministry of Commerce expand the list of goods that could face higher prices to include personal protective equipment such as surgical masks, N95 respirators, gloves and other medical consumables, including syringes and needles.

All the new functions resulting from specific probes to the sector would be stacked in addition to the specific prices in the country of Trump, although the European Union and Japan have concluded agreements that could protect them from additional samples.

Manufacturing of changes

Analysts have feared that it is difficult to reshape production in the country, which would be expensive and could take several years.

“Global supply chains are complex, the pharmaceutics among the most are not as simple as moving where someone fucks in small screws to make an iPhone,” said BMO capital market analyst Evan Seigerman, in a note in April.

He said the prices “will probably not do much to change manufacturing” in the United States, because companies already have robust operations in the country.

Seigerman said that he expects most major pharmaceutical companies probably set a goal “to wait for the end of Trump's presidency to consider more permanent manufacturing decisions”.

In March, J & J also announced a new investment of $ 55 billion manufacturing, research and development and technology of the United States over the next four years.

In April, I said that he was planning to record a pricing expenditure of $ 400 million in 2025, which reflects withdrawals already canceled and did not predict the effects of specific pharmaceutical tariffs. It is mainly linked to the products of the company's medical devices, managers said during a profit call at the time.

Other companies, including Pfizer, also recorded charges related to the prices that Trump announced in April.

CEO of J & J Joaquin Duato echoed the warnings of health policy experts.

“There is a reason … why the pharmaceutical prices are zero. It is because the carats can create disturbances in the supply chain, causing shortages,” said Duato during the call. He added that favorable tax policies would be a more effective tool to increase the American manufacturing capacity of medicines and medical devices.

Some drug manufacturers, such as Aeli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibbandabbvie, can be better placed than others to mix prices because they have more major manufacturing factories in the United States than Internationalally, TD Cowen analyst Steve Scalea, also said in a note in April, he added.

Meanwhile, Novartisandroche “looks more at risk” because they have few American plants and a higher share of active ingredient sites that are international, said Scala.

