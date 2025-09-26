The head of the Pentagon Hegseth invokes generals at a rare meeting DW 09/26/2025





The defense of the American department called on its high military officers around the world on Thursday to return home for a meeting in the city of Quantico, Virginia, which will take place next week.

It was not immediately clear why the Pentagon chief, Pete Hegseth, called the rare rally with such an emergency, provoking speculation and certain criticisms concerning this decision.

“Why is it so important? … Remember, I am the President of Peace,” US President Donald Trump told media members at the oval office.

But to meet not yet known

There are about 800 generals and admirals of all ranks of the US military, in charge of military staff, parked in bases around the world.

“People rush to change their plans and see if they have to attend,” an American official told Reuters, speaking anonymously.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said that “the war secretary will address his senior military leaders at the start of next week,” without answering questions about the meeting.

Trump administration minimized meaning.

“I love it. I mean, I think it's great,” said Trump in the oval office, asked about the news.

“Whether it is friendly with generals and admirals around the world,” added Trump.

Vice-president JD Vance also reduced expectations, telling journalists that he was “not at all unusual”.

The Trump administration seeks to reshape the department

Secretary Hegseth had a major impact on the interior functioning of the agency and on the American defense policy, of the modification of the name of the “Defense” agency to the department of “War”, via the staff.

In May, Hegseth ordered a 20% reduction in its four -star general officers, as well as an additional 10% of staff from all general officers and flag through force.

Hegseth also asked the National Guard to lose 20% of its main jobs.

The Trump administration has also sought to eliminate diversity initiatives that the president considers discriminatory.

Hegseth has employed controversial policies as prohibiting transgender people from serving in the army.

Trump in the Defense Department again

Published by: Kieran Burke

