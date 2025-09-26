New digital ID system to be released throughout the UK





The prime minister has announced plans for free digital IDs for those living in the UK. It will suppress the prospects of the work for illegal immigrants, and the important factors that lead the crossing of small boats will also make it easy for the public to access the services they are eligible for them.

The new digital ID system will help the majority of people to use important government services more easily by fighting illegal work. Digital IDs for the right to work until the end of parliament are essential.

This system can be used by all British citizens and legal residents, and often saves time by ending the need for complex identity inspections that depend on paper records.

Instead, rollouts are simpler to apply for services such as license, childcare and welfare over time, simplifying access to tax records. The new digital ID is held for people as if millions of people are already using NHS apps or non -contact mobile payments.

It is not necessary for an individual to have an ID or request to make an IT, but digital ID is essential as a means of proving your work.

This way, those who do not have the right to find a job here cannot suppress the prospects for making money, one of the main factors that come to England.

If you come here illegally, you will send a clear message that people can't stop this dangerous journey.

This initiative is based on the mission to control the border as part of the government's crackdown and change plan for illegal work. Under the government, illegal labor arrests have increased by 50%, and new legislation is being raised to prevent illegal things in the performance economy. The proposal also follows the government's success last week, depositing the first illegal immigrants, following the UK-France profit trading.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

I know that working people are worried about illegal migration to this country. Safe borders and controlled events are reasonable demands, and the government is listening and conveying.

Digital ID is a tremendous opportunity for the UK. It is more difficult to illegally work in this country, making the border safer. In addition, instead of hunting for the old utility bill, we will provide numerous benefits of ordinary citizens, such as proving your status so that your identity can quickly approach it.

We are having a difficult transplant to provide a fair British for those who want to see change, not division. It is the core of our change plan, and it focuses on delivering it for those who want to see the community thrive again.

This plan will fight a criminal organization that promises access to the British labor market for the benefit of a dangerous and illegal channel intersection. New simplified digital systems to identify work simplify the process, increase regulations, crack down on counterfeit documents, and create information data for businesses that can take measures to take measures for employers who are illegally hired by home offices.

Based on the ongoing work to launch the Agov.ukdigital Wallet, the digital ID will sit in the People Phone with the digital driver's license that the government has already announced plans to introduce.

The government will speak a variety of views on how the service will be provided as part of the public counseling later this year.

When designing a digital ID system, the government will ensure that it is effective for those who can use smartphones, including the core of design. Open counseling will be learned from other countries that have done this work well in relation to a group that has experienced digital worlds such as homeless people and the elderly.

This system will be released with volunteer programs, including face -to -face support for citizens struggling to approach this plan.

This provides the best aspect of the digital identification system that is already operating around the world.

In Australia, citizens can access a variety of personal services, from banks to alcohol purchases.

In Estonia, digital IDs have revolutionized their parents' lives by enabling access to children's benefits, health records and applications for nursery, and do not need to provide the same information twice.

In Denmark, students can log in and automatically search for educational records and qualifications of occupational and university applications.

And in India, the government saved about $ 10 billion annually by reducing the morale and leakage of the welfare system.

The new plan will provide a great advantage in reducing the steal and preserving personal information. Digital IDs restrict personal information that is unnecessarily shared by sharing only related information on certain scenarios in questions. You can also safely store and access data using state -of -the -art encryption and user authentication.

Additional information: The digital ID system is designed with the best security in its class. Digital credentials are stored directly on people's devices, like non -contact payment cards or NHS apps today. This system already uses state -of -the -art encryption and authentication technology that already protects millions of digital transactions. If the phone is lost or stolen, the digital credentials can be canceled immediately and reissuated, which can provide better security than the existing physical documents. The new digital ID will be a prestigious evidence of who is someone in this country and the state of residence, and is therefore included as the basis of biological security, such as EVISA or passport, and information on name, date of birth, nationality or residence condition. Consultation will be considered to be helpful, including additional information such as address.

