President Donald Trump signs the order describing the Tiktok sales plan | Social media news





The new agreement comes after the White House is delayed from the application of the short video application on four times.

Posted on September 25, 202525 September 2025

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, has signed a decree describing the bytedances divestment plan for the Tiktok short video application. The plan moves control of its American assets to a group of new investors, including Oracle.

The order was signed Thursday at the Oval Office and defines a period of 120 days for the divestment to take place.

He should satisfy a law that obliges Bytedance in China to sell its American assets in order to avoid a ban.

The law, adopted by the Congress, established a deadline for January for sale, and Trump postponed this deadline four times in February, April, June and last week to ensure that the short popular video application is not prohibited.

There was a certain resistance on the Chinese side, but the fundamental thing we wanted to accomplish is that we wanted Tiktok to work, but we also wanted to make sure that we protect the confidentiality of the data of the Americans, as required by the law, declared the vice-president JD Vance during the signing of the decree at the Oval Office.

Although the president did not share the details of the agreement, other than to say that the data of American users would be controlled by American investors, he confirmed that Oracle is an investor and also mentioned the Rupert Murdoch media magnate and the technological billionaire Michael Dell would be investors without sharing any information on their role or its extent of involvement. Vance added that the agreement was estimated at around $ 14 billion, the first time a value was submitted to the agreement.

Investors' mesters

A group of three investors, including Oracle, MGX and the investment company Silver Lake, will take a participation of around 50% in Tiktok US, a source familiar with the agreement at the Reuters news agency.

CNBC reported earlier Thursday that the three US Tiktok investors would represent a 45%combined property, citing sources. The Bloomberg news agency has echoed this information and said that each investor would hold a 15% stake in the company.

Bytedance would hold less than 20% in Tiktok us to comply with the requirements set out in the law of 2024.

MGX is an investment company in artificial intelligence and a partner of Silver Lake, and falls under the extent that Sheikh Tahnoon Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the national security advisor of the United Arab Emirates and brother of President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The White House said it would announce the full list of investors in the coming days.

Oracles Larry Ellisons Participation could distort content to adapt to the favorite point of view, according to experts who spoke to Al Jazeera earlier this week. Ellison is a key Trump ally.

The White House had previously declared to Al Jazeera that the point of view was completely delusional.

The president, in response to a journalist, wonders if the content of the new owners would change to reflect his opinions, said that each prospect would be treated fairly.

