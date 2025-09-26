Trump signs the executive order to transfer Tiktok to American owners | Tiktok





Donald Trump signed a decree describing the terms of an agreement to transfer Tiktok to an American owner on Thursday.

Trump said that he and the president of Chinas Xi Jinping had been concluded to allow Tiktok to continue operating in the United States, separating the social media platform by its Chinese owner bytedance. Trump said the agreement was in accordance with a law that would have forced the application of the app for American users if it had not been sold and sold to an American owner.

I spoke with President XI and he said: to go ahead, said Trump at a press conference. This will be exploited by the United States all along.

Under the plan, American investors will take over the majority of Tiktoks operations and will take charge of an approved copy of the powerful recommendation algorithm app. US companies are expected to hold about 65% of the American version of the SPUN-OFF company, while Bytedance and Chinese investors will hold less than 20%. The new version of Tiktok will be controlled by a board of directors of seven members made up of cybersecurity and national security experts, including six Americans, according to the White House.

The new American company will be estimated at $ 14 billion, according to JD Vance, which also spoke during the press conference, a number much lower than the valuation of Bytedance Global, which is estimated at around $ 330 billion. In comparison, Meta, which has Facebook and Instagram, is evaluated at 1.8 TN $.

The American Tiktok Investors group is led by the American software giant Oracle, which will supervise US Tiktoks operations, will provide a cloud service for the storage of user data and will obtain a license to take control of the apps algorithm. The White House officials said that bydance officials and that Chinese officials would not have access to American user data.

With Oracle and his co-founder Larry Ellison, Trump said at the press conference that other investors include the Rupert Murdoch media magnate and Dell Computers Michael Dell CEO. Large investors. The biggest. They don't get bigger, said Trump. Vance added that more details on which is involved in the agreement will be announced in the coming days.

When he was asked if Tiktok would start to prioritize the content linked to Maga, Trump said, I still like related to Maga. If I could, ID does 100% linked to Maga, but indicated that the application would continue to recommend a wide variety of content as before, saying: each group will be treated fairly.

The agreement ends months of legal limbo for one of the applications most used by the USS, while also giving several American companies a new influence found in the social media industry. Tiktok is used by around 180 million people nationally, and Trump has credited it for having won the presidential election of 2024. The agreement is also another foray for the Trump administration to exercise an influence on the technology industry, after having taken a 10% stake in Chipmaker Intel earlier this month and exhorted companies like Apple and Nvidia to invest hundreds of billion national.

Trump had previously indicated that the United States government would receive lucrative costs from American investors for negotiating the agreement with China, saying last week: the United States obtained a formidable cost that I call this a fee for simply concluding the agreement.

But on Thursday, questioned on this subject, the president simply declared that the United States would take ordinary taxes from the new company, adding: was going to earn money and would get a lot of money in taxes.

Tiktok has faced a bipartite repression of legislators concerning concerns about data confidentiality, and allegations of China could use the application to spread propaganda or undermine American democracy. Tiktok has repeatedly denied these statements, but the congress voted massively last year to force Byédance to find an American buyer or to face a ban in the country.

The Supreme Court unanimously confirmed the ban in January. During his first day in power, Trump signed an executive decree postponing the ban and has repeatedly delayed his application. The executive decree of Tiktok Saving that Trump issued Thursday that the agreement is in accordance with the law adopted by the Congress, is a qualified transfer and solves the national security problems. The sale of Bytedance should not be completed for an additional 120 days.

During the press conference, Trump said the young people are entering him to save Tiktok. He credited the conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed earlier this month, for having urged him to join the social media platform.

Charlie helped me a lot too. He said, you should go to Tiktok, said Trump.

Last week, Scott Bessent, American secretary of the Treasury, announced that the United States and China had reached a framework for an agreement on Tiktok following a series of high-level talks in Madrid. The high-level trade negotiator of Chinas Li Chengang confirmed the agreement later in the day, and issued a warning against the United States to try the abolition of Chinese companies.

Although Trump also referred to the agreement last week, he refused to provide details.

An agreement has also been concluded on a certain business that young people in our country want to save a lot. They will be very happy! He posted on Truth Social.

