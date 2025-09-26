As the populist pressure on the immigration of the UK rises, the British Planning | Migration news





The system, which said the government would suppress uninacture immigration, was criticized throughout the political spectrum.

The United Kingdom has announced plans to introduce a digital ID system to curb documentated immigration.

The government announced on Friday, the digital ID of British citizens and residents will be held by telephone. The government said that it would be essential for workers, but it would not have to be asked to hold an ID or to make an ID.

The United Kingdom has long resisted the idea of ​​ID cards that have been abolished since World War II, but the Prime Minister of Labor Government Keir Starmers is under pressure to deal with immigration that is not controlled by populist claims.

Free digital IDs include personal names, date of birth and photography, nationality and residence status.

According to the government's statement, it would be mandatory as a means to prove your right to work, according to the government's statement.

As a result, people who do not have the right to find work here will suppress the prospects for making money, one of the main elements of illegal people for those who come to England.

Digital ID also said that it would be simpler to apply for services such as driver's license, childcare and welfare and simplify the access to tax records.

Starmer said Digital ID is a tremendous opportunity for the UK and that ordinary citizens will offer numerous benefits. It is more difficult to illegally work in this country, making the border safer.

The plan that the government said before was criticized by the political spectrum.

The Democratic Party of the Centralist said that people will not support the essential digital IDs that must be handed over personal data for everyday life.

The Liberal Democratic Party cannot support the required digital ID. People should not be crime because they do not want to pass personal data. pic.twitter.com/mezv7s9vuf

Liberal Democratic Party (@libdems) September 25, 2025

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the opposition conservative party, wrote in X that her party or government would oppose all efforts to impose a mandatory ID card to the citizens who follow the law.

We will not exclude those who do not support the British mandatory systems or choose not to use them in citizenship rights, she added.

The British First Priority Reform Party called this plan as a cynical place designed to deceive voters.

He also wanted to take advantage of the long -standing British suspicion of the national ID system, which is common in most Europe.

There is no difference in illegal immigration, but the reform leader, Nigel Farage, will be used to control and punish us.

I am firmly opposed to @keir_starmers digital ID card.

It is not different in illegal immigration, but it will be used to control and punish us.

The state should not have this power.

Nigel Farage MP (@nigel_farage) September 25, 2025

In the 2000s, the Labor Party, led by Tony Blair, attempted to introduce the identity card, but eventually the opposition party was called the infringement of citizens' freedom.

However, as the populist story about immigration becomes stronger, the government seems to be causing such concerns to ignore long opposition.

As the Labor Party prepares for the annual meeting, the announcement seems to have no coincidence.

The petition, which requires an ID card from being introduced, collected 575,000 signatures by early Friday, but the recent polls suggest the support of this measure.

