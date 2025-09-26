



Starbucks said it would reduce around 900 jobs in the United States and close its least efficient stores, as well as the closure of certain British stores in an economic decision.

Most stores for closure are in North America and its managing director said that the overhaul would reduce waiting times and would help relaunch sales.

It comes after the coffee chain announced in February that it deleted 1,100 jobs and simplify its American menu to help report sales on its domestic market.

“This is a more important action which, in our view, will have an impact on partners and customers,” said CEO Brian Niccol, although the company said it was still “on the right track” to open 80 new stores in the United Kingdom.

“While the EMEA [Europe, Middle East and Africa] Business is on the right track to respond to its commitment to open 80 new stores in the United Kingdom and 150 across the EMEA this exercise, certain stores in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Austria will close as this portfolio review, “said Starbucks.

Niccol said in a letter to the employees that stores marked for closure were “unable to create the physical environment that our customers and partners are waiting for, or where we do not see a way to financial performance”.

Starbucks said that the American jobs that should be cut would be roles for supporting staff.

In July, the coffee chain pointed out its sixth quarterly, a consecutive sales in stores in stores open at least a year in the United States – its largest and most important market. The actions of the company have dropped by more than 8% so far this year.

Niccol joined Starbucks as managing director last year, on the heels of a six -year -old passage at the head of Chipotle Mexican Grill. During its mandate there, the fast Burrito chain almost doubled its sales.

The latest closings and dismissals of stores in Starbucks are part of the vast expanse recovery strategy of Mr. Niccol during his first year in the company, while the channel tries to attract dissatisfied customers. Its efforts have included renovation stores to reorganize the seats and bring the bars of self-service condiments.

TD Cowen analysts said Thursday in a research note that Starbucks took “aggressive actions” to stimulate the company, its sales in the United States were faced with the mounting of cafes by car.

They also underlined a perception of deterioration of the chain compared to its rivals.

The company also faces a unionization campaign among baristas in its American stores.

Workers United – which is part of the International Union of Services Employees and said that it represents workers in more than 600 American stores belonging to the Starbucks company – is fighting for a contract agreement with the company.

The union expressed concerns about the sub-settlement in stores and overwhelmed the baristas, among others.

In response to the company's restructuring announcement on Thursday, Workers United said that it was a sign that “things only retreat to Starbucks under the direction of Brian Niccol”.

“Once again, we are experiencing new policies and major decisions taken with the contribution of Zero Barista,” the union said in a statement, adding that he was sending an official request to Starbucks on the expected closings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cr4qdg2x4r4o

