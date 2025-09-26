



Donald Trump Trump has raised new concerns about the British pharmaceutical industry next week, a threat to impose new tariffs on brands, trucks and kitchen cabinets, which is excluded from the Keir Starmers US customs trading five months ago.

Trump promised Britain's priority treatment for pharmaceutical tariffs in May, but has not yet delivered his vow.

A British government spokesman said: we know that this will be about the industry. So we are actively involved with the United States and will continue to do so.

Since pharmaceutical sectors are important for our economy, we will continue to press the United States on the results of reflecting the strengths of relationships and providing practical benefits to the UK industry.

Trump unveiled import tariffs, including 100% obligations for branded medicines, 25% on large trucks, and 50% for kitchen and bathroom cabinets that will be effective on October 1.

The latest SALVO reminds us of incomplete characteristics of British tariffs, mainly for automobiles, steel and aerospace products, including airplane engines.

Last week, Britain launched Trump's red carpet as a second visit, including a banquet hosted by King of the Was of Windsor.

However, despite the luxurious events, the British sector remains in Limbo, despite the many industry managers, including Emma Walmsley, the boss of the British pharmaceutical GSK.

ETORO's global market analyst, Lale Akoner, said the UK's concerns could not be established because drug tariffs were applied only to companies that did not manufacture or planned in the United States.

Investors see more shells than bite. She says most global pharmaceutical giant, including Europes novo nordisk, Novartis, Roche and Astrazeneca, already has an American plant, which can prevent the launch line, she said.

Swiss companies Roche and Novartis said they would not meet Trump's latest pharmaceutical tariffs because they were in the process of building and investing in a US site on Friday.

The EU, which has been accused by MEPS and industry representatives on BAD transactions, repeated an agreement on a contract for contracts for a 15%blank tariff on Friday and indicates an insurance policy that there will be no higher tariffs on European economic operators.

However, there is a concern about medical devices that are considered the first step toward tariffs after the US decision to open Section 232 survey on the United States. In the EU, exports range from stents to X-ray machines, pulse regulators, catheter and prostheses.

VDA, a German automotive trade agency, said the new tariffs on trucks did not make sense. It is not understood that immediately after the US government announced a decrease in tariffs on passenger cars and auto parts, it will not be understood that a new 25%additional tariff will be announced in the truck. [from the EU]. Additional trade barriers will not only give more burdens in US investments and jobs, but also weaken the supply chain and increase costs.

The German industry also hires more than 120,000 people in the United States.

After the announcement of Trump, some European truck manufacturers' stocks fell on Friday.

DAIMLER Trucks, a major commercial vehicle manufacturer, has fallen more than 2%, like the brands including Scania, MAN, International and Volkswagen Truck & Bus, like the Traton Group.

NEIL SHEARING, the chief economist at Capital Economics, said Mexico could be most influenced by new tariffs. The main question is whether there are 78%of the US's large truck income and 15%in Canada, so the main question is whether there is an exemption from USMCA compliance products.

This is unclear now, but it is worth noting that there was no USMCA for most products (except auto parts). [United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement] exemption. Without USMCA exemptions, Mexico is most affected by large truck tariffs.

IKEA, a Swedish furniture company covered with EUS 15% tariff, said tariffs made their business more difficult.

IKEA's spokesman said that tariffs are similar to other companies and are affecting our business and closely monitoring evolving situations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2025/sep/26/trump-latest-tariff-threat-raises-fresh-concerns-for-uk-pharma The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos