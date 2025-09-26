We to impose prices on pharmaceutical drugs, kitchen cabinets, furniture and heavy trucks





President Trump announced Thursday that the United States would impose a new series of prices, including a 100% rate on pharmaceutical drugs, a 30% price on padded furniture, a 50% price on kitchen and bathroom vanities and a 30% price on heavy trucks.

In publications on social networks on Truth Social, Trump said that new prices would take effect on October 1.

Trump said in his articles that the 100% price on “any brand or patented pharmaceutical product” would not apply to companies that build manufacturing factories in the United States, which he has defined as “breaking”, to be “under construction”.

In 2024, America imported nearly $ 233 billion in pharmaceutical and medicinal products, according to the census office. The prospect of overtaking prices for certain drugs could send shock waves to voters as health expenses, as well as the costs of Medicare and Medicaid, potentially increase.

However, some experts believe that new pharmaceutical rates could end up having only a modest impact, noting that generic drugs are exempt. The flaw for drug manufacturers with operations in the United States is also likely to soften the blow, said Neal Shearing, group chief economist in capital economics, in a report.

“Many of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies already have a certain production in the United States or have announced its intention to build production in the near future,” he said. “Add the fact that pharmaceutical products are the only area where we think that there may have been an accumulation of significant inventory this year, because importers have sought at potential prices at the forefront, and the impact on the effective rate rate is probably low.”

Higher costs for furnishings?

Trump argued that foreign manufacturers of furniture and cabinets “flooded” the United States with their products and that prices must be applied “for national security and other reasons”.

The new tariffs on the cabinets could further increase costs for house manufacturers at a time when many people seeking to buy a feeling of house at a reduced price by mixing housing shortages and high mortgage rates.

Last month, Trump announced on social networks that a “big tariff survey” was being furnished in the United States and said that in the next 50 days, the survey would be over and a rate rate would be announced.

The president said that the 25% price on “All 'Heavy (Big!) Trucks' made in other parts of the world” was “to protect our major heavy truck manufacturers against unfair external competition”.

“Large truck companies manufacturers, such as Peterbilt, Kenworth, Freightliner, Mack Trucks and others, will be protected from the assault on external interruptions,” said Trump.

For a large part of 2025, the broad prices of the Trump administration challenged the predictions that they feed inflation, but this respite seems to have ended after economic data this month showed that the tasks have now driven upward prices. The consumer price index in August increased at a rate of 2.9% compared to a year ago, against an annual rate of 2.3% in April, when Mr. Trump launched a set of import taxes for the first time.

There is also no evidence that prices create factory jobs or more construction of manufacturing facilities. Since April, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has indicated that the manufacturers had cut 42,000 jobs and that the manufacturers have decreased by 8,000.

“There is no inflation,” Trump told journalists on Thursday. “We have incredible success.”

