Europe enters 3-1 Ryder Cup in advance on us after fourssoles

Farmingdale, Ny – Another rout seemed to be in the 45th Ryder Cup with Black Bethpage – and the Americans were on the wrong side.

The American team was about to delay Europeans 4-0 after the foursoma opening session (alternative-shot) for the second consecutive time.

However, after having wasted a three-hole lead, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay maintained a 2-UP victory by winning the last two holes in the last match against Robert Macintyre of Ecosse and Viktor Hovland in Norway to save a point for the home team.

“If we are only going to win a point, it could as well be the anchor match to take a momentum,” said Schauffele after Europe was before 3-1 during the opening session. “We have to get points on the table in the afternoon.”

Four ball games Friday afternoon

12:25 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler / JJ Spaun against Jon Rahm / Sepp Straka12: 41 p, M.: Ben Griffin / Bryson Dechambeau vs McILroy / Shane Lowry

The Americans seemed to have serious problems after abandoning the first three games of the session – and none was close. According to Espn Research, he marked the first time in the history of the Ryder Cup of Europe that he won three games of four to four with three or more holes to play in a single session, and it was the first time that Europe took each of the first three games played in a Ryder Cup played on American soil.

It was too familiar for American golfers who participated in the Ryder Cup 2023 at the Marco Simone Golf & Country Club outside Rome. The Europeans launched the American team 4-0 in the Friday Morning Foursomes on the way to a 16-11 victory, their 10th victory in the last 14 games.

The teams were back on the route Friday afternoon for four four-ball games (best ball). The chances are stacked against the Americans to organize a return. The teams that won at least three points during the first session have a 7-1 sheet in Ryder Cup since 1991.

The host team won the previous five Ryder Cups, but fans of us do not have much to encourage Long Island on Friday.

Session: Europe 3-1 USARAHM / HATTON (EUR) DEF.Dechambeau / Thomas 4 & 3berg / Fitzpatrick (EUR) Def.scheffler / Henley 5 & 3mcilroy / Fleetwood (EUR) Def.Morikawa / English 5 & 4Schauffele / Cantlay (USA) Def.Macintyre /

Cantlay and Schauffele were the only light points for the Americans. They were 3 after 11 holes, but the Europeans won three of the following four to equalize the match. Hovland had 6 -foot stewed putts on n ° 12 and 13, then he made a 6 feet to save the peer on n ° 15 after Cantlay missed.

The 17th par-3, Macintyre struck his TEE shot in a Greenside bunker, and the Europeans could not get up and down to save the par. The shooting of the Schauffele tee found the right side of the green, and a two 20 feet strokes gave them an advance of 1.

The captain of the American team Keegan Bradley first sent the golf captain of Liv Bryson Dechambeau and Justin Thomas, hoping that they would give a spark to the home team. Dechambeau made on the opening hole, almost driving the green with a starting blow of 344 yards to install an easy birdie and a quick advance.

But Dechambeau and Thomas did not prove to be not up to the European duo of Jon Rahm of Spain and Tyrrell Hatton in England, which made five birdies after the sixth hole to win a 4 and 3 victory.

It was not a big surprise that the champion of masters Rory McILroy and the winner of the Tommy Fleetwood tour championship had little trouble ranging Harris English and Collin Morikawa in a 5 and 4 victory for the second point in Europe.

Rahm and Fleetwood both improved at 5-0 in the Ryder Cup quartet, which is tied for the third longest sequence to start a career with a European player.

“Foursomes is a very difficult format,” said Fleetwood. “It's Friday morning of the Ryder Cup. I think we are talking about fast starts a lot. I think Luke [Donald] has always pierced this in us since he was captain, and that's what you want to do. This is ideal. So far, so good.”

What was amazing for the Americans, however, is that Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley, world n ° 1, did not fight much against the Ludvig Berg in Sweden and Matt Fitzpatrick in England, which won a 5 and 3 victory.

“I felt like Russ and I did good things,” said Scheffler. “We just didn't do enough putts early. We had a few chances. I think the putts did not fall. But overall, the guys we played, they played a very good turn, and [we’ll] Come back this afternoon and see what we can do. “”

Scheffler has now dropped his last three games from four to four in the Ryder Cup – and his partner followed by at least four holes in each of them.

Scheffler is not the only superior golfer to fight in alternative matches. According to Elias Sports Bureau, world n ° 1 are now 10-11-1 in four.

