



Your excellence, colleagues and friends,

His Majesty, who witnessed his work for a lifetime, asked the United Nations to present a personal message to the United Nations on the 80th anniversary. The United Nations is a strong evidence of our collective resolution for a better world.

On the day before the first UN General Assembly, the king told his Majestys Grandfather George VI king to the delegates gathered in London:

The UK, the federal and larger international communities share the view that the UNN founding principles and organizations should face especially new and urgent challenges.

Let the United Nations respond to today's reality and reaffirm these principles by evolution of tomorrow's challenge.

My friends, today I reflect his Majestys feelings.

And I joined him to celebrate an amazing organ that proudly of 80 years.

When we reaffirm the historical commitment to the United Nations.

We must face the current challenge.

A gift that we do not support the rights of a country while we ignore others in England.

But act firmly with our compass with the Charter.

This is why I want to deal with Israel-Palestinian tragedy.

What happens in Gaza cannot be defended.

It is inhumane.

It cannot be completely justified.

And it must be done now.

The Palestinians and Israelites we proudly admitted this week are better qualified.

On October 7, Hamas left a parent who had no parents and parents without children.

It is better than the suffering of a family who desperately waits for the return of loved ones in the most brutal captive.

It is better than the fanatic rules of Hamas, a terrible terrorist organization that should have no future in Gaza.

It is better than the humanitarian aid that saves life and Israel, who rejects the resulting deadly famine.

As Israel expands military operations and replaces the Palestinian family.

There is no answer to this fear, but he took diplomatic action.

To save the hope of peace when we work with the region and other leaders.

To support USS's efforts to build an agreement on durable plans for peace.

We praise momentum achieved by the United States, Arab and Muslim countries.

It is necessary to prevent the merger, the process of peace progress, and this terrible and terrible war is over.

There may be no answer except for hostages.

It helps now.

And now ceasefire.

And I swear at you that we will not rest until today.

And there are two states living side by side in peace and security.

Friends, we are standing with Palestine because we believe in the value of the UN Charter.

Equal rights, self -determination and dignity of all nations.

We are standing with Ukraine because we have to defend the core value of the UN Charter.

Respect for sovereignty, territory perfection and international law.

And if the invasion is paid, the world will have difficulty.

We must try for just and continuous peace in Ukraine. You can see that Ukraine's integrity and Ukraine appears as a sovereign, a safe and independent country in a cruel war in Russia.

President Zelenskyy showed his dedication to the peace every time, and Putin had more missiles and drones for Ukrainians.

Our message about Ukraine is clear.

We will be with you today, tomorrow and now for a hundred years.

We also stand with the people because we never forget the value of the UN Charter.

Pursuing human rights and peace for all men and women.

This is a conflict against the civilian population.

Millions of people were replaced and experienced more famine.

As I say, the long -standing city El Fasher is falling.

Those who faced irreversible cruelty.

The people of EL FASHER and all people all over Sudan must be gathered together.

We make new efforts to achieve peace.

And we can support people who are desperately needed.

We do all of this as our charter as our guide under the name of equal rights of large and small men and women.

The United Nations and its reforms are important.

This is because we need a UN to see this tragedy and see the UN to face the historical opportunities.

We live through the moment of revelation.

A new technology frontier appears.

We are entering a new era of promise, power and potential.

You know my friends and live through the Industrial Revolution to see the first iron bridge, first railroad, and the first smoke stack created by humanity.

And today, we live through the technological revolution and witness the coming of the Internet, the spread of smartphones, and now the powerful AI dawn.

This is a lightning blow of change.

Our major scientists think of the technological revolution, which can be compared with the Industrial Revolution and is compressed to 10 years.

This is the moment of our, our institution, and the ability to work together, and we believe we must act.

I see a promise to this technology frontier.

AI is the most powerful new lever that we need to develop a charter vision for social progress and better life standards.

This is why it is at the heart of my country growth plan.

By accepting artificial intelligence, we all think we can build a better business and fight better with crime.

For example, look at dirty money.

By discovering fraud in real time, we can crack down on illegal finance. This is a fight leading next year at the summit organized by the United Kingdom.

And AI does not hypothesis to make life better. Already storing them.

The new AI stethoscope in the Imperial College detects a major heart condition in a few seconds, and at the National Health Service, the AI ​​breast aid test is doubling the diagnostic speed and the AI ​​research tool is unlocking the new drug combo to fight cancer.

On the horizontal line, the promise of fusion power can enable more advanced biotechnology by powering the infinite server through quantum computing to enable more powerful AI.

This is the decisive opportunity of our generation.

And we must run towards it with hope.

I believe in this promise.

I believe in our UN value.

That's why this promise must be shared now.

We are witnessing historical surge in investments in AI.

This investment promises excellent productivity profit and the growth of historical ratios.

But this promise can be spread, but it is currently concentrated.

However, the technology frontier is not only a possibility, but also has a profound challenge.

If AI is used to give permission to oppression, fuel information, and criminals.

Through the Internet, authoritarian countries, especially Russia, manipulate large -scale language models, and chatbots respond to the voice of propaganda around the world.

Organized crimes are supervised by using AI to deceive victims to unprecedented scale.

This is true.

AI can strengthen freedom or strengthen oppression.

AI can strengthen the truth or lie.

AI can strengthen the law or strengthen crime.

Only by cooperation we can set artificial intelligence in the process of defining the right millennium.

So my question is this.

Can we share the brilliant statues of this new era most effectively in the world community?

Well, this is a way.

We must invest, invest, and invest.

We must be partners, partners, and partners.

Without joint efforts, we are in danger of a deeper inequality world where this technology does not reach the most needed people.

Revolution of health care, revolution of education, revolution of opportunity, this must be shared.

This is the world we faced.

And we accept it as it is.

But do not lose the world as you can look at the world.

This is one of the progressive realism of our approach to foreign policy, and we purify the progress through pragmatism and persistence.

I see this by approaching the technology frontier in the United Nations.

I express my respect to the Secretary General to defend the global digital compact that implements progress and realism.

This is why we praise AI's new independent international science panels.

Welcome a new global conversation on AI governance.

It is the spirit of progressive realism that AI in the UK is a bridge architect across the Atlantic, federal and continents.

We are looking for everything to share special potential.

This is why we invest a lot with AI Security Institute with more devoted researchers than anywhere in the world.

This is why we started the openbind and its huge data set.

This is why we advocate AI for development.

In cooperation with 10 African partners, we create an AI ecosystem that strengthens thousands of communities so that thousands of communities can achieve sustainable development goals.

And this leads to a digital access program that tries to narrow millions of technologies.

I saw this happening with my eyes.

I moved so much that Africa, ancestors' continents, and young entrepreneurs used artificial intelligence to start and expand many businesses that will surprise the world.

Like a new company in the UK, Vinsight, which uses the AIVEREAD app, can use the AIVEREAD app to read, learn and live more independently using the AIVEREAD app.

This is the promise of technology.

Promise of growth.

Promise of a better world.

A better tomorrow asks a pivotal question.

Can you capture the potential of the technological revolution?

Can we try to save AI as a power for freedom, prosperity and human dignity?

I believe we can be together.

And we have to be together.

thank you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/the-united-kingdom-does-not-stand-up-for-one-nations-rights-whilst-ignoring-others-but-acts-resolutely-with-the-un-charter-as-our-compass-uk-nati The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos