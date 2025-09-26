A case of American serial killer opens the door to the use of advanced DNA data in the courts





A crime laboratory agent withdraws the equipment from the house of the first suspect in the murders of Gilgo Beach.

A New York judge rejected a request on September 23 to disqualify the use of the sequencing of advanced DNA as proof in a case against an alleged serial killer. The decision opens the way to a type of DNA analysis known as sequencing the whole genome used to decipher old DNA in fossilized remains, for example being accepted as proof in American criminal trials.

This is a big step forward for the use of DNA evidence, because it will allow comparisons and correspondence with evidence that was previously considered too tiny, too old or too degraded to be considered useful, explains Nathan Lent, biologist of John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York. You can bet that the units of cold cases throughout the country go back to their lockers to see if there are samples that can now be tested with a reasonable chance of success.

A technology matures

The murders of Gilgo Beach were a series of murders that occurred in Suffolk County, New York, between 1993 and 2011. Many victims were sex workers, and the bodies of some of them were found near the eponymous beach. The architect of New York Rex Heuermann was accused of seven of the murders in 2023 and 2024 in part on the basis of the hair found on the victims.

In 2010, investigators concluded that there was not enough genetic material in the hair for conventional forensic technology to identify who they were. But since then, genomic technology has matured at a quick pace.

Rex Heuermann appeared in a New York court in 2023. Credit: James Carbone / AP Photo / Alamy

Legal doctors still identify hair suspects and other samples using the conventional polymerase chain reaction method (PCR), which can amplify DNA extracts called short tandem repetitions (STR). Today, however, scientists can also sequence whole genomes and watch variations in one letter in DNA to focus on a person of interest. This technology has the additional advantage of being able to analyze seriously degraded samples, from Neanderthals to the hairs in the Gilgo Beach case. But it was generally used only during surveys, and the results were not widely presented as evidence before the juries.

The controversial company using DNA to sketch the faces of criminals

The accusation in the Gilgo Beach case contracted Forensics Astrea in Santa Cruz, California, to analyze the hair found on the victims. Because they were without root, they had not given enough DNA for the conventional Str profile. (Racine -free hairs are mainly in keratin and do not contain much genetic material, says the work.)

But Astrea was able to sequence the small amount of genetic equipment in the hair, then use statistical analysis software to scan DNA for differences in nucleotid polymorphisms (SNP) in people's genetic codes. Even in a degraded sample, sequencing of the whole genome followed by this statistical analysis can identify thousands of SNP: enough to identify a unique model of individuals, known as slow.

Then, the scientists of ASTREA compared the SNP profiles they obtained with profiles stored in the genealogy databases and sought -after matches. People submit their DNA to genealogy services, such as 23andme and Ancestry, and these companies send SNP profiles that people can then download on websites such as Gedmatch to locate potential parents. Users have the possibility of providing the data available to medical-legal genealogists and this data is what Astrea is used to focusing on Heuermann and his family.

Definition of the previous

The Defense team of the Gilgo Beach affair initially challenged the validity of the Astrass DNA analysis methods which were developed by the paleogenomic researcher Richard Ed Green at the University of California in Santa Cruz. (Green refused to comment on this article, taking into account the current prosecution.) The defense argued that the statistical methods used by Astrea were unique and wondered if they had been sufficiently validated.

