



North Korea is about to develop an intercontinental ballistic missile which could strike the United States with a nuclear weapon, said the president of South Korea on Thursday, although he added that he had not yet controlled the last crucial step.

North Korea has increased its missile tests since the interviews between President Donald Trump and leader Kim Jong one collapsed in 2019 in the midst of disagreements on the sanctions led by the United States against the isolated state. Trump has declared several times since his return to functions he would like to resume diplomacy with Kim.

Speaking Thursday in New York, the South Korean president Lee Jae Myung said that North Korea seems to have enough nuclear weapons for the survival of the regime, and that it continues to produce nuclear materials and develop ICBM capable of delivering nuclear warheads to the continental United States

He does not seem to have succeeded yet, but only one final step remains the technology of the atmospheric back to school, said Lee at an investment summit on the New York Stock Exchange. This too should be resolved soon.

If the status quo is authorized to continue, North Korea will add approximately 15 to 20 nuclear warheads each year, said Lee, and its ICBM technology will advance to the point where it has more warheads than it needs to defend itself.

What then excess? The concern is that they will export them, he said.

Lee reiterated a proposal he made in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, calling for a progressive solution to the North Korean nuclear problem which recognizes that denuclearization will not be carried out in the near future.

Instead, he said, the objective should be that North Korea first froze its nuclear weapons program, then reduce it and finally dismantle it.

The realization of this will force Kim to negotiate with someone in whom he trusts, and Trump is only positioned to be this counterpart, said Lee.

If peace can be forged on the last divided peninsula in the world, it will be a truly historical achievement in the field of peace in a real achievement of the Pacific, he said.

North Korea has made significant progress in its nuclear and ballistic missile programs in the absence of talks.

Last year, he tested his greatest ICBM to date, the Hwasong-19, which, according to experts, could reach anywhere in the United States, although they are skeptical about what North Korea has the ability to guide the missile and protect a nuclear warhead when I got into the atmosphere.

A news from May broadcast in a Seoul station, in South Korea, showing images of a North Korean missile test.

Kim has also deepened the military cooperation of his country with Russia, sending artillery and thousands of troops to support the war of President Vladimir Poutines against Ukraine.

The North Korean regime now says that the United States and others have no choice but to accept it as a state of nuclear weapons.

On Thursday, the South Korean Minister of Unification, Chung Dong-Young, said that North Korea operated a total of four uranium enrichment facilities, including the only site declared in Yongbyon, about 60 miles north of Pyongyang, the North Korean capital.

Chung also said that North Korea seemed to have greatly increased its highly enriched uranium stock for the construction of nuclear weapons.

Kim said on Sunday that even if he had good personal memories of his meetings with Trump, there was no reason to resume talks unless the United States abandons his delusional obsession for denuclearization.

He also rejected the openings from Lees to Peace, in particular the suspension of the propaganda brochure of air emissions and speakers along the border between the two Koreas, which remain technically at war after the Korean War of 1950-1953 ended with a armistice rather than a peace treaty.

The progressive solution of exchange, normalization and denuclearization known as the end is a clear difference compared to the previous approach of the denuclearization of international communities, said Yang Moo-Jin, a distinguished professor at the University of North Korean studies in Seoul, in South Korea.

His proposal is the last attempt at significant peace in current circumstances, Yang said in a text message to NBC News.

It comes after a meeting of the White House between Lee and Trump last month which was generally considered a success, Trump telling journalists he would like to meet Kim this year.

The chemistry between President Trump and President Lee could create the conditions most favorable to North Korea to come to the negotiation table and engage in a rational dialogue, Yang said.

