



Keir Starmers is planning a digital IDS risk, and cyber security experts warned because cyber security experts are ready to bid for billions of pounds.

The prime minister said that the essential digital ID, including citizen photographs, names, births, nationalities, and residences, will be used by July 2029.

The government said that ID cards will sit in digital wallets on citizen smartphones and use cutting -edge encryption. However, Alan Woodward, a professor and cyber security expert at Surrey University, has drawn a big goal of what to hack if the data is kept in a vast database.

The government has not yet provided details on how the system works, and demanding greater transparency has caused flames. Woodway warnings increased the public concerns about violating criminal data, and this week, children's photos leaked to the Dark Web, and Jaguar Land Rover continued to collapse. According to the report, data, including photographs, was previously deported from Estonia's government ID system.

The ministers said the new digital ID, called Britcard, will be more illegal to work in the UK and deal with small boat intersections. But they also said they could also be used to apply for welfare, driver's license, childcare and tax records. The plan was criticized by the Democratic Democratic Party's activists and leaders, SINN FIN of North Ireland, and SNP of Scotland.

The government said that a new digital ID will be held for people in GOV.UK purse, which is being developed to hold a driver's license, as millions of people already use NHS apps or non -contact mobile payments. The plan will be inspired by the plans of Australia, Estonia, India and Denmark.

Starmer told the British that digital ID was a huge opportunity. It is more difficult to illegally work in this country, making the border safer. In addition, we will provide many benefits of ordinary citizens, such as proving identity so that ordinary citizens can quickly access major services rather than to find old utility bills.

Companies, including Deloitte, Bae Systems, PA Consulting, and Hinduja Global Solutions, have already signed 150 million government contracts to support the system IT system, but the industrial estimates for the total cost of the national digital ID range are 1.2 billion to 200 million.

US technology companies are also turning to the British government. In February, Starmer is a guest at the Palantir headquarters, co -founded by Trump donor Peter Thiel and has already signed a contract with the NHS and the Ministry of Defense. Openai signed a memorandum of understanding with the ministers to explore the placement of high -end AI models earlier this year and public services. Last week, STARMER was a special guest on stage at a corporate event in London for 4TN chip maker NVIDIA in London.

Government technical experts say most of the necessary data are already being held in the government database, including the E-VISA records for the birth registration, the E-VISA records, and the passport and driver's license. Data storage companies such as Amazon and Google can provide a vast database to collect all data, but this will bring more security risk, Woodword said.

The announcement of the Starmers also raised concerns that millions of people who are lacking in qualification or suffering from digital poverty can be excluded from public services.

When things work didn't go well, they developed some of Schemes Digital Architecture, which could have serious consequences for those in the margin of society that could be excluded, and Peter Chamberlain, the technical director of Consultancy Public Digital, said. In order to succeed, transparency is absolutely important.

The campaign group Liberty warned that digital ID could be a nightmare -like surveillance system.

Technology development means that digital ID systems have a greater risk of protecting personal information when the digital ID system was last proposed in the 2000s. Single and unique digital identity and centralized database remove many individual agencies when managing data. This information can be used to profile individuals in multiple data sets and can cause special risks in the marginalized community.

Kemi Badenoch, a conservative leader, said that her party would oppose the government's promotion to impose a mandatory ID card to the citizens of the law. Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, said the idea was a ridiculous idea and said the party would fight to teeth and nails.

John Swinney, the first minister of SNP Scotland, said that mandatory status was infringed in everyday life, and when he was called Britcard, he was trying to force all Scotland to declare England.

In North Ireland, SINN FIN and DUP also opposed the proposal, and Minister Sinn Fin First, Michelle Oneill, was called an attack on Friday Friday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2025/sep/26/keir-starmers-plan-for-digital-ids-risks-creating-an-enormous-hacking-target

