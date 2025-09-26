Share your opinion on the British digital ID system | Keir starmer





Keir Starmer is expected to announce a plan for the British digital ID system this morning.

The new digital ID will be essential as a means to prove the right to work according to the plan, but people do not need to carry or request it. The PA News Agency reported that at the end of the parliament, it could be used by British citizens and legal residents.

Starmer said Digital ID is a tremendous opportunity and will be more illegally working in a country that makes the border more safer.

In addition, we will provide many benefits of ordinary citizens, such as proving identity so that ordinary citizens can quickly access major services rather than to find old utility bills.

