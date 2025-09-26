



Sara Jane Moore, who pulled a handgun on US President Gerald Ford in an assassination attempt in front of a hotel in San Francisco in 1975, died, according to American media.

Moore, who was sentenced to life prison but has been released in parole in recent years, was 95 years old.

His attack occurred only a few days after Ford, a Republican, was targeted in a murder plot unrelated by the associates of the head of worship Charles Manson.

Ford was not injured in Moore's attack, which, she said, aimed to trigger an American revolution. His death comes in the middle of renewed attention to presidential security following two attempts at President Donald Trump's life.

On September 22, 1975, Moore pulled a caliber revolver. 38 that she had bought a few hours earlier in Ford, but missed.

A former American navy standing near her in the crowd of some 3,000 people then mastered her, forcing her to miss her second blow.

She had been arrested one day earlier after a security manager spotted her with a firearm on a crowd gathered for Ford. This weapon was confiscated, taking him to buy another pistol.

California’s mother of four children pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life imprisonment. She served 32 years before being released as a parole.

His attack on Ford occurred only 17 days after the disciple of Manson, Lynette, “Squeaky” from pointed a pistol on the president of the time, but failed to shoot before being apprehended.

Moore's death occurred only a few days after the 50th anniversary of his attempt.

In an interview of 2009 with NBC News, Moore said that she had become radicalized by social upheavals in the 1960s and 1970s.

“It was a time when people do not remember. You know we had a war … The Vietnam War, you became, I became immersed in it. We said that the country had to change,” she said.

“The only way it was going to change was a violent revolution. I really thought that [shooting Ford] could trigger this new revolution in this country. “”

The investigators found no connection with revolutionary groups and judged him legally healthy.

On Tuesday, Ryan Routh was found guilty of having tried to murder Trump on a Florida golf course in September of last year.

He will be sentenced on December 18 and faces life for life.

