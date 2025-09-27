



Keir Starmer announced plans to consult for compulsory digital IDs by mid -2012. Here we answer the most urgent questions.

Why do British people need digital ID?

They do not, according to most labor, according to political opponents. But with the support of Tony Blair Institute, Keir StarMer believes it is time to join the UK, such as Estonia and India, which already have essential digital ID credentials.

Downing Street argues that citizens will help to speed up the access to government services and determine whether the employer has the right to work in the UK. The Labor Party will prevent smuggling gangs organizing small boat crossings, and Digital IDs will also be simpler to apply for services such as licenses, childcare and welfare while simplifying access to tax records.

Why is Tony Blair related?

He did not introduce the state ID card when he was the prime minister, but failed. In recent years he has started lobbying in a digital version. His research institute, which is funded by the founder of Larry Ellison, the founder of Oracle, a US technology company, said it will help to improve the government's financial position, improve the efficiency of collecting tax collection, and improve financial support during curing.

How do the public feel about it?

According to a poll in IPSOS this month, the public is specifically divided into digital ID ideas, 38%supported and 32%opposed. When asked about the national identity card, the support is 57%high. Reformed British leaders, Nigel Farage, joined the Liberal Democratic Party, Conservative Party, DUP, SNP, and Sinn Fin to oppose ideas.

He says there is no difference in illegal immigration, but it will be used to control and punish us, he said. The state should not have this power.

Which data will be included in the digital ID and where will citizens keep it?

This includes information and photos of holder names, date of birth, nationality or residence status. The minister is also considering whether to add an address. It is maintained as a digital file inside the wallet that can be stored on a smartphone. This gov.uk wallet was developed to hold a digital driver's license. The same data is also stored in the government database, so if you need to check the credentials, you can cross the digital way.

It is not yet clear whether all data will be collected in one place, and experts can be the main object of hackers.

Is it a must?

In the first case, it will be essential for citizens with the right to work in England. The government has yet to say that it is essential for other interactions. It will not be essential to carry it with it.

However, some people are afraid that this is a thin end of the wedge, and that digital IDs will be used in more and more official interactions, which will be more and more ubiquitous.

What happens if you have an error?

This is a concern emphasized by Gianvito Lanzolla, a strategic professor at the London Bayes Business School. He said the error could potentially fix people in essential services in the same fields of tax and health care.

What about people without a smartphone?

According to Digital Poverty Alliance, about 1.7 million households are offline. 8%of people aged 16 or older do not have a smartphone, and in the UK, only 4.5 million people, but the proportion of more than 75 is 28%.

Elizabeth anderson's chief executive officer said that the introduction of digital IDS allows people to work if they can handle and use their smartphones. She said that this can make black holes in the labor market and exclude much of the population.

It has been reported that physical cards can be provided instead for those who cannot access the smartphone.

What should I do if I lose or are stolen?

Digital credentials can be canceled and reissued immediately.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2025/sep/26/why-does-the-uk-need-digital-ids-and-what-data-will-they-include The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

