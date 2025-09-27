Foreigners buy American actions at a record rate despite the trade war





(Bloomberg) – While Donald Trump unleashed his trade war, thought about the annex to Canada and generally unraveling the world feeling towards the United States last spring, concerns showed that foreign buyers would boycott American financial products.

Regarding American actions, the opposite has occurred. Foreign purchases reached a record in the second quarter, according to data from the Federal Reserve Board. The demand was so rapid that the shares now represent almost 32% of the benefits of foreigners to American assets which beat a record which has been in place since 1968.

Although the data show that foreigners have reduced on a trip to the United States with certain purchases of products manufactured in the United States, the US stock market has proven to be too attractive to leave. Part of this owes the domination of companies that run wealth in artificial intelligence, which has inflated the prices of the actions of Nvidia Corp., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc., among others. And although they bought shares, foreign investors sent the highly lower dollar, which may have covered exposure to the United States.

While prices have led many foreign consumers to boycott American products, American actions have remained in high demand, said Rob Anderson, a strategist for the American sector at Ned Davis Research. Canadians, for example, bought American actions while avoiding American products.

Foreigners plowed $ 290.7 billion on the US stock market during the three months enclosed on June 30, according to Fed data. Data from the International Treasury Capital (ICT) have shown that in July, foreign stocks of US shares are underway to increase by $ 2.8 billion this year, Elyas Galou, director of the global investment strategy at Bank of America, said.

Foreign buyers hold some 18 dollars in American stocks, or around 30% of the market of nearly 60 billions of dollars, the most data dating back to 1945, according to data from the Fed quoted by Bank of America. The dollar value of their assets has clearly appreciated with the prices of assets, although the percentage of the total has climbed.

International investors still buy American actions at a very strong rate, said Galou.

Although the yields were solid in 2025, at the index, purchases were not as lucrative as they would have been if they were executed in other major stock markets. The S&P 500 has underperformed action benchmarks in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Japan and China, both in local currency and in terms of US dollars.

The MSCI World index has increased by 15% this year and is currently underway to surpass the S&P 500 for the first time since 2017. The All-Country MSCI global index with excluded American shares is overperforming more strongly, increasing 22% compared to 13% for the S&P 500.

Foreign purchases surprised Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at the CFRA, but not because of a political calculation.

Why would they come here if their own markets reach record heights? He said, adding that the weakened dollar would also be an obstacle to returns.

Stovall has said that its hypothesis is that foreign investors selectively buy in the theme of AI and have focused on large technological companies, which have a single weighting on the American market. He noted that the technological sector had marked 26 new heights of all time this year.

And the bet was hardly bad. American shares have been tearing from the bottom of April 8, the last higher leg triggered by the first drop in the interest rate of the federal government in one year.

The purchase frenzy seems to have continued in the third quarter, according to funds, said Galou. He has cited EPFR data that has shown that international investors have added the fastest rhythm to American action in the past three months.

Investments in the US stock markets may be due to a impartial vision of the financial markets, according to Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, regardless of what foreigners can think of the positions of American governments.

Many foreign holders of American assets who do not want to hold the treasury bills realize that their complaints are against the government and not against businesses, said Jacobsen.

(A previous version has corrected the size of the US stock market at 60 billions of dollars in sixth paragraph.)

