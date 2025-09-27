



Irish rapper MO Chaara was charged with exhibiting the hezbollah flag at the London concert last year.

Published on September 26, 2025

The London Court has abandoned allegations of terrorism against the Ireland rap group Kneecap.

Paul Goldspring's chief judge said that the technical error should abandon the case of Liam OG O HannaIDH due to a technical error in the way the prosecution of a rapper based on Belpast on Friday. This incident was accused by critics quoted as an illustration of clampdowns for free speeches.

Goldspring was initially charged with the name Liam Ohanna, 27 years old, 27 -year -old ONAIDH (27).

The judge said that the prosecution is illegal and invalid, and the court has no jurisdiction to attempt to prosecute, the judge said.

O Hannaidh was charged with exhibiting the hezbollah flag at the London concert in November 2024.

The UK has been a violation of support for the group since the ban was banned in 2019 as a terrorist organization.

O Hannaidh denied the crime by saying that the flag was thrown on stage during the group performance. The band has branded the legal process.

Revels with other flags and other flags gather together as they performed at Glastonbury Festival in Pilton in Summer Set, UK on June 28, 2025 (file: Reuters)

Following the ruling, Oh Han -Nide welcomed the court's decision. He declared that the band support for the Palestinians showed an attempt to make a muzzle that failed.

It was always about going to go. If you dare to try to silence us, it was about what happened. Because he was right and he was wrong, he said in front of many supporters who gathered outside the court.

The Metropolitan police spokesman said: we will cooperate with the crown prosecution service to understand us how it can affect the potential effects of this judgment and the future case of the future.

Michelle OneIll, the first minister of North Ireland, welcomed the ruling. This suspicion was part of the calculated attempt to silence those who oppose the Gaza's massacre of Israel.

KneeCap was accused of terrorist attacks by several countries due to the statement of supporting the Palestinians in the war of Israel in Gaza.

Hungary and Canada banned the group from entering, and Germany and Austria canceled some of the concerts.

KneeCap accused critics who wanted to silence the band because of the support of Palestine's cause in the entire Israeli war in Gaza.

They say they do not support Hezbollah and Hamas or tolerate violence.

