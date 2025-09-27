What are they and how can the UK help deal with illegal immigration?





The UKS New Digital ID card system, released by Keir Starmer on September 26, has two big questions that swirl around them. Is it a solution to illegal immigration? And will the government be too powerful to monitor people?

These questions are likely to dominate discussions and discussions for a while. The petition has been posted, and civil organizations and politicians have already questioned the value of this system. But what is reality?

What is a digital ID card?

Similar to the NHS app and many existing digital cards, a new plan will create a universal form of identification stored on your phone. When accessing public services, IDs promise a more efficient process because ID can be used in the same way as a similar system is used throughout Europe. Estonia has been famous for its digital ID system since 2002.

One of the new systems that can be overlooked in the upcoming discussion is that it can potentially reduce bureaucracy, costs, fraud and waiting time when people try to prove that they are eligible to receive certain services. There is a concern about ID cards from the point of view of citizens' freedom, but the use of efficiency improvement is in mind.

Another command of this plan is to monitor someone who has the right to work in England. Anyone who wants to rent or rent a house in the UK will need it. Replace current practices using various documents, such as driver's license, national insurance number and gas bills.

There is a similar point with the NHS app.

Therefore, it is expected that it will affect illegal immigration by preventing people who do not have the right to be in the UK do not get a job. Employers and landlords must check the ID card to check the applicant's identity.

Illegal immigration and shadow economy

Fighting against the trend of illegal immigrants was a consistent problem for both the current labor government and the previous conservative system. The UK's appeal is partially related to the opportunities for work that can be used by people who can create and mix it in the country.

In principle, the current EVISAS system and the new digital ID card will block the value of the EVISAS system for those who want to prove their immigrant status, but they will block access to legal tasks for those who are illegally entry.

Political debate, which focuses on preventing small boat crossings, may seem like an indirect way to solve problems, but blocking approaches in work can first affect British appeals.

Those who are not detected in the UK must live in the shadow economy and live in accommodation facilities that have not confirmed their ID cards. The shadow economy is estimated to be 10.8%of GDP in the UK. Both activities can increase dependence on organizational crime groups and traffickers.

Studies have shown that technology has been key to reducing crime over the past 20 years. Fraud solutions often focused on improving security on identification processes such as introducing facial recognition technology in passports. Perhaps the digital ID card is the next high -tech solution necessary to solve illegal immigration.

I entered the future

Since ID cards have been attempted and proposed with similar intentions, this is not a radical new idea. In addition, we all have a digital ID collection on mobile phones, so in many ways people are not asked to do what we have not yet.

But what can capture public interest and interest is that cards are essential and universal. If it is used only in a specified situation for access to public services, finding employment or renting, it is not necessary to see this system more efficiently more than a new method.

But will the demand to produce cards other than this situation be a general practice in trying to find illegal immigrants? What are the people who can't access the digital ID card or don't want it? Will it crack in society by providing more protection from illegal immigration?

These questions will be raised as the government proceeds.

