



A new vision to fight against the global non-transmitted disease crisis (MNT) failed to reach the UN consensus after the United States refused to support its support, forcing the Member States to vote.

After months of negotiations, the fourth political statement on MNTs and mental health received overwhelming support from the United Nations General Assembly, but was rejected by the United States during a speech by Robert F Kennedy Jr, the Secretary of Health.

Addressing the assembly, Kennedy said: we cannot accept a language that pushes the ideology of gender destructive. Nor can we accept the claims of a constitutional or international right to abortion. [The declaration] Gets the appropriate role of some while ignoring the most urgent health problems, and that is why the United States will reject it.

There is no mention of reproductive or sex rights in the declaration, except in reference to specific challenges that women face.

Despite the USS position, the declaration should be agreed in the coming weeks. Katie Dain, director general of the MNT Alliance, an NGO, said: the unity we have seen today proves that most governments are ready to take over on the MNT.

The declaration includes new targets to monitor and accelerate responses to MNTs such as heart disease, cancer, diabetes and chronic respiratory diseases, which results in 43 million people per year 75% of all deaths worldwide. The majority, 80%, is avoidable.

It also strongly requires access to affordable drugs and incorporates mental health and diseases such as oral and renal conditions.

Health experts criticized the failure to recommend more severe taxes on alcohol, tobacco and sugary drinks. Commitments to such samples were included in a previous project, but were absent from the final declaration after intense lobbying by tobacco, alcohol and food and drinks. Sugar drinks are not mentioned at all.

Alison Cox, director of NCD Alliance policies and advocacy, said that the sweetened declaration had missed the opportunity to reduce the consumption of harmful products and collect essential funds for health care. Only 19 countries are on the right track to achieve a United Nations objective to reduce the premature mortality of a third of MNTs by 2030 to prevention and treatment.

Cox said: We thought the time had come. The whole agreement [by governments] It is lost to invest in the protection of health in the interests of a few industries that exterize the effects of their products on economies.

Alcohol, tobacco and food and ultra-trained drinks are the main engines of obesity, a major cause of MNT. By 2035, 4 billion people will live with overweight and obesity. A UNICEF report published this month has revealed that for the first time, more children around the world are obese than sub-lashing, low and average income countries seeing the fastest increases.

These countries, where health systems, food systems, social protection systems are fragile, can the least afford the problems arising [from obesity]Dr. Joan Matji, director of nutrition and children's development at UNICEF, this week told World Obesity Forum in New York.

Wherever children range from stores, restaurants, schools, sporting events, while watching television or scrolling children in social media are surrounded by ultra-transformed dishes that are cheap and aggressively marketed. We know that the UPFs are very profitable, which gives the food industry an incredible power and influence.

Mexico, which introduced a sugar tax for the first time in 2014, plans to increase the levy by 40%, reported $ 3.2 billion per year of income that will go to a health fund.

The country is one of the largest global consumers of sugary drinks, with devastating consequences for public health: one in three Mexican children is overweight or obese, while diabetes is the second cause of deaths of nations, blamed for 100,000 deaths per year.

Speaking at the obesity forum, Ramiro Lpez Elizalde, Vice Minister of Health of Mexico, said: obesity is the silent epidemic of our time. While [drinks company] Managers make decisions on golf courses, millions are linked to a dialysis machine. Soda industry defenders say [the soda tax] only concerns income. They are wrong. We seek to reduce consumption.

It is not only a health crisis but on social and environmental justice. The same industry that makes our children sick pollutes our rivers. Human life is not a market, it is a right that we must defend.

