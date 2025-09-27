



Today, the American secretary for education, Linda McMahon, announced the American presidential academics of 2025, recognizing 161 elderly in high school for their achievements in academics, arts and areas of vocational and technical education.

Congratulations to this year's presidential researchers for their remarkable academic, artistic and technical achievements, said US Education Secretary Linda McMahon. Out of 3.9 million high school graduates, these 161 students are recognized for their extraordinary performances in their career in high school. I can't wait to see everything they do in their future!

Of the 3.9 million secondary school graduates this year, more than 6,400 candidates qualified for the 2025 price on the basis of exceptional performance on the SAT or ACT exam, or appointments made officers of the bychief state school and partners of partners' recognition.

Since 1964, the American program for presidential researchers has honored more than 8,600 of the most efficient students of the nations. The program was extended in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talents in the visual, literary and the spectacle arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who show capacity and accomplishment in the fields of career and technical education.

Two students from each state, the Columbia district, Puerto Rico and American families living abroad are selected as American presidential scholars. The hardened slate today includes 15 additional researchers chosen in general, 20 researchers in the arts and 20 researchers in career and technical education.

A complete list of 2025 American presidential academics is available here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ed.gov/about/news/press-release/us-department-of-education-announces-161-students-be-honored-2025-us-presidential-scholars The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos