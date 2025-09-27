We to impose up to 100% of drug prices, furniture, kitchen cabinets





President Trump announced new prices on pharmaceutical products, heavy trucks and furniture, including 100% service on patented drugs, with some exemptions.

Thursday's decision is one of the new tasks focused on Trump's industry and shows the rapid expansion of its tariff scheme. While the president has long presented the pharmaceutical rates, the other goods represent new commercial objectives.

New prices vary from 30% to 100%. Exceptions for pharmaceutical products apply if the producer builds a manufacturing plant in the United States or if the country has a trade agreement that covers drugs, according to the White House.

The United States also plans to ask flea manufacturers to make so many chips at home that its customers import in order to recover from foreign supply. The Trump administration would collect prices on companies that do not maintain a report 1: 1 over time, according to a report.

Earlier in the week, Trump launched by using income that the United States has accumulated its prices to offer bangs to farmers with the first effects of tasks.

Trump said farmers are: “For a while, will injure themselves until the prices are embarking on their benefit.”

We do not know which mechanism the administration would use to relieve farmers, and this could encounter problems with an imminent examination of the Supreme Court of prices. A decision unfavorable to the administration, which would follow lower court decisions, could force the administration to reimburse billions of dollars of this income.

Elsewhere, the United States and China would take place in the last stages of negotiations for an “huge” Boeing (BA) aircraft agreement which could find itself as a “centerpiece” of a broader trade agreement.

The United States and China progressed to various contours of a broader agreement following a call between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping last week. Trump said that after this call, the countries had concluded an agreement to run the Tiktok application in the United States, the White House, later appointing Oracle (ORCL) as part of the investor consortium.

Trump said the two leaders planned to carry out a series of meetings in the coming months, as Ben Werschkul from Yahoo Finance reported.

Here are the latest updates because politics has repercussions in the world.

Live updates 1917

Trump's new push: it will never be done with prices ''

President Trump's announcement that he will impose prices for pharmaceutical imports, which includes 100% right to patented drugs, unless the producer builds a manufacturing plant in the United States. These prices will come alongside the tasks on heavy trucks, kitchen cabinets and furniture.

Trump posted on Truth Social that the prices would come into force on October 1, 2025.

Trump's position was one of the many who focused on specific prices for industry. Imported heavy trucks will be subject to 25%rights, kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities will be struck by a 50%sample, and imports of padded furniture will be taxed at 30%.

This last Trump decision is a sign of the rapid expansion of its pricing program. Markets and analysts have already started to react.

Ven, September 26, 2025 at 9:01 p.m. UTC Trump considering the prices on electronic imports according to the number of chips

Ven, September 26, 2025 at 9:00 p.m. UTC countries with trade agreements that cover drugs will not face new pharmaceutical prices, says the house

Ven, September 26, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. UTC foreigners buy American actions at a record rate despite the trade war

Concerns as to whether people would boycott American products developed after President Trump announced prices earlier this year. However, it seems that foreign investors buy American actions “buy America” ​​were essential.

Ven, September 26, 2025 at 11:20 am UTC Daimler Truck, Traton Slip on Trumps Trumps Prices

Daimler Truck (DTG.DE, DTRUY) and Traton (8Tra.st) fell on Friday after President Trump announced prices on heavy trucks.

Ven, September 26, 2025 at 9:02 am UTC Trump said that South Korea, Japan will pay billions of dollars “in advance” in the investment

Ven, September 26, 2025 at 8:53 a.m. UTC UTC PLACES 1: 1 PUCK production rule to limit dependence abroad: WSJ

The United States plans to ask flea manufacturers to make so many fleas at home as its customers import in order to reduce dependence on foreign supply.

Ven, September 26, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. UTC Trump declared on October 1 for new prices on furniture, kitchen cabinets and pharmacy

In the most recent of a trio of messages on Truth Social, President Trump said that the United States would impose prices “on all kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities and associated products” alongside “a 30% price on padded furniture”.

Trump quoted a “flood” of products in the United States of foreign countries as well as the reason for prices.

Trump also displayed “We will impose a 100% price for any brand pharmaceutical or patented product, unless a company builds its pharmaceutical manufacturing plant in America.”

Trump's first position in the announcement wave was 25% of all heavy truck manufacturers. He said that “the heavy trucks (big!) L’aireigne would be targeted during the first movement in this industry.

Game, September 25, 2025 at 5.54 p.m. UTC Trump floats repair for farmers using pricing income

President Trump floated Thursday using some of the pricing income that the United States has taken so far to provide cash flow to farmers with the first effects of functions.

“We are going to take part of this price and give it to our farmers,” said Trump.

He admitted that farmers were: “For a little time, was going to be injured until the prices started in their benefit.”

The administration said for weeks that it examines the potential relief for farmers, although it is not clear how they would try to provide it. The Trump Administration provided billions of aid to farmers during the commercial wars of its first mandate, mainly due to the effects of reprisals from China.

Game, September 25, 2025 at 2:22 p.m., UTC White Housett UTC advisor quotes enormous progress in the US-US trade discussions

Game, September 25, 2025 at 1:00 p.m., UTC car manufacturers to save $ 700 million per month while the trade agreement with us takes effect

Commercial representative Maros Sefcovic said Thursday that European car manufacturers are expected to save up to $ 700 million a month now that the EU-US trade agreement has been in place.

Game, September 25, 2025 at 12:05 p.m., UTC China signals that American soybean purchases spend the elimination of prices

When he was asked if China will start buying American soybeans again, a spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said that the United States should first suppress “unreasonable prices”.

Game, September 25, 2025 at 11:00 am UTC Philips in talks with us on probes on imports of medical technology

Game, September 25, 2025 at 9:25 a.m. UTC China urges its companies to avoid taking price wars in the United States

China has urged its companies to do business in the United States not to engage in a prize war, a sign that Beijing wishes to maintain the fragile commercial truce that she has with Washington.

Game, September 25, 2025 at 9:24 UTC US sets the scene for robotics prices, medical devices

The Trump administration plans to launch an investigation into imports of robotics, industrial machines and medical devices, a sign that he could introduce new tasks while President Trump seeks to extend his pricing plans.

Game, September 25, 2025 at 8:01 am UTC G7 weighs price floors for rare earths to counter the domination of China

The EU and the G7 plan to impose a minimum price to promote the production of rare land, as well as taxes on certain Chinese exports in order to encourage investment, according to Reuters.

Game, September 25, 2025 at 6:56 a.m. UTC, South Korea and besides discuss the conditions for us

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung told us to the Treasury Secretary Scott are that the implementation of elements of the country's trade agreement with the United States must respond to the interests of the two countries.

Game, September 25, 2025 at 6:51 am UTC US implements the EU trade agreement, 15% of retroactive automotive rates until August 1

Sea, September 24, 2025 at 12:59 pm UTC Bessent boast of American “levers” in China for commercial discussions

Sea, September 24, 2025 at 11:08 a.m. UTC EU makes new thrusts with us to revive discussions on metal prices

The EU trade chief seeks to relaunch talks with the United States on steel and aluminum rates. Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday in an interview with Bloomberg that he will meet the US trade representative Jamison Greer this week to see if metal prices can be eliminated or considerably reduced.

