The new digital ID must work in the UK.

Keir Starmer checks your plan for the new digital ID system.

Digital ID is essential for working in the UK as part of a plan to solve illegal migration.

Keir Starmer said that the new digital ID system will be more illegal to work in the UK and will provide citizens with “many benefits.” His senior minister of Darren Jones said it could be “modern base cancer.”

But the opposition party insisted that this proposal would not be able to stop people crossing the channel on a small boat.

The Prime Minister made his plans with a wide range of speeches about the gathering of world leaders. He said, “It was too easy to work illegally in England because the left left is” creaky “because the left left is” creaky “.

Regarding the global progressive behavior meeting in London -politicians, including Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Prime Minister Mark Carney.

“It is not a compassion left -wing politics to rely on labor that exploits foreign workers and weakens fair wages,” he said.

“The simple fact is that all nations must control the border. We must know the person in our country.”

In the dialogue after the speech, Sir Keir said that the next election would be a “public fight” between labor and reform Britain.

In response to the prime minister's speech, the reformed United Kingdom said that the public is awakening that the Starmer is continuing the tori heritage of high taxes and mass immigration.

Despite only five MPs, Nigel Farage's Reformed British Party has been led by polls for several months.

The prime minister proposed to face the challenge of reform when speaking to the party members at the Labor Party meeting next week.

The government of Sir Keir is under pressure to solve the illegal migration problem, and more than 50,000 immigrants have arrived at small boats since the Labor Party gained its power.

Keir, who announced his plans for the new digital ID, said, “It will make the border more secure because it is more difficult to work illegally in this country.

He added: “Also, rather than hunting for old utility bills, ordinary citizens will also offer numerous benefits, just as they can prove their identity quickly and quickly.”

Jones, the chief secretary of PM, said: “If this digital ID system is with us, it will be a modernist foundation and will allow a really exciting public service reform in the future.”

Another labor prime minister, Sir Tony Blair, tried to introduce a forced ID card, but in 2010, the idea was discarded by the conservative lip deck.

But Keir recently said, “We all have a much more digital ID than us and said,” The debate has been “in the last 20 years.”

The Labor Party believes that there is public support in a new proposal, but more than a million people have signed a petition for this idea.

Kemi Badenoch, a conservative leader, said, “I can't do anything to stop the boat.” But “It is used for citizens who follow the law while the frauders are walking freely.”

She also expressed concern about the security of the data and said, “There is a risk of putting information in one database.”

Edd Davey Liberal Democratic leader said his party said, “We will fight against teeth and nails,” he said, “to add tax bills and bureaucracy to deal with the channel intersection.”

Some campaign groups also opposed the plan, and freedom insisted that it had raised “great concerns” of mass monitoring, saying that Big Brotherwatch would “freely make it freely.”

But former Labor Minister BLUNKETT claimed that reforms were not strong enough.

“I am mysterious because we are convicted, famous, and in the age of tree politics.

“And I was in the bride that people did not come out with a very consistent view of why we needed and why it would be beneficial to the individual.”

How do people make Starmer's new digital ID plan?

The government said that the system will work for people who cannot use smartphones and consult with how the service will be provided later this year.

This consultation is expected to last for three months, and legislation is expected to be introduced early next year.

Downning Street says that an individual will not need to be asked to hold an ID or make an ID, according to Dowsing Street.

However, as a means of proving the right to work in England at the end of Congress, digital ID is expected to be in 2029.

The new digital ID will be held on the PEOPLE 'S phone in a way similar to a non -contact payment card or NHS app.

It is expected to include a person's name, date of birth, nationality or living condition and photographs.

Consultation will also consider whether additional information such as addresses should be included.

Employers must already perform checks for prospective candidates.

However, public officials understand that the digital ID system is exploring whether the digital ID system can provide a more consistent approach to reducing the use of fake documents and checking the worker's identity.

The government said that it would eventually to apply for services such as license, childcare and welfare and simplify access to tax records.

A British reform spokesman said the government plan is a cynical reputation that deceives voters that there is something about illegal immigration.

The SNP -led Scotland government said, “The introduction of all the cards for the forced cards is essential to carry around, or anyone can see it, including digital ID.”

The first minister of Michelle O'Neill, the first minister of Ireland, called this proposal as “an attack on the rights of Irish citizens in northern Ireland.”

What do people think about the digital ID plan?

Arianwen Fox-James can see the real advantage of digital ID, but it is still uncomfortable with ideas.

The BBC Newsbeat demands young people their thoughts on the government's plan.

The 23 -year -old Emlyn Jenkins describes the plan as “fascist and terrible” against the digital ID.

“If you can't access your smartphone or you can't access a consistent Internet, how will people with homeless people affect?” She asked.

Arianwen Fox-James (20 years old) says that the idea of ​​”centralized hub of all data” is uncomfortable.

“If the government wants to deal with illegally working people, it will make immigration process easier and make it easier for people to approach,” she says.

Amy, 22, said she would welcome her and her friends to have a digital ID at night.

“One thing people forgot,” she says. “But if it is on your phone, people always have it in their hands.”

But she is also worried about data safety. “I was hacked every time these things were released,” she says. “Everyone hacks everything.”

