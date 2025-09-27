US Autism Research obtains an increase in funding of $ 50 million in the middle of the line on Tylenol





Research on autism funded by a new American initiative includes a study of environmental exhibitions during pregnancy. Credit: Diana Bagnoli / Getty

Scientists got closer to understanding the complex causes of autism this week. Although all the headlines have gone to the American president Donald Trumps, poorly proven declarations that the analgesic acetaminophen is linked to the neurodevelopmental condition, his autistic event of the White House has brought and largely neglected from the scientists: the research effort on American autism.

Trump and Jayanta Bhattacharya, director of NIH, announced on September 22 that 13 research groups will receive funding as part of the Autism Data Initiative (ADSI), a Trump administration program to finance studies that explore how the interaction of genetic and environmental factors contribute to autism. This is where the field must go to the search for the complex causes of autism, explains Helen Tager-Flusberg, who studies autism at the University of Boston, Massachusetts.

The Trump team supports an unproven drug for autism, but does it work?

Funded projects range from studies on environmental exhibitions during pregnancy to experiences on brain cells. Funding has also been assigned to efforts to reproduce the results of the projects and ensure that they are robust.

Researchers, although satisfied with the objectives of funded work and the rigor of methods, have concerns about the project. Several Adsi funding recipients claim that they should finish their projects relatively quickly in the three years instead of the usual five and some say that they are alert from political interference with their results. Trump caused a fierce decline in scientists with his declarations on acetaminophen earlier this week, given the lack of convincing evidence to support a link with autism. We have to wait for research to occur before announcing an answer, explains Jason Stein, neuroscientist at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, who received an ADSI subsidy.

It is not a political interference, but rather a daring effort and focused on the sciences to provide significant responses more quickly, said a spokesperson for the US Health and Social Services Department (HSS), who oversees the NIH.

Rapid turnout

The NIH announced the ADSI in May and invited researchers to submit grant requests for research on the causes of autism, its growing prevalence and its potential interventions. Some researchers have expressed their concern that the candidates had only one month to submit proposals much less time than usual and it was not clear which examined the subsidies and with what criteria. Some feared that funding would be channeled towards the search for the discredited idea promoted by Trump's health secretary, Robert F. Kennedy Jr, that vaccines are linked to autism. Some people thought: perhaps we should avoid this, explains Judith Miller, a psychologist who studies autism at the Childrens hospital in Philadelphia in Pennsylvania.

In the end, nearly 250 research teams applied and no reward has been granted to projects that are concentrated in terms of autism and vaccines.

Several of the projects will involve an exhibition: the study of the range of environmental factors to which a person is exposed. Miller conducts a $ 4.3 million project over three years combining data on genome and exhibitions to search for factors associated with autism. The project will be based on data previously collected on more than 100,000 children, including around 4,000 autistic children, and connect it to maternal health files. The search team plans to use information on where participants live to add data on air quality, access to green spaces and other environmental markers. We were unable to collect this type of data in a clinical population, said Miller.

Replication requirement

Stein and his team, on the other hand, examine autism using brain organoids from stem cells of autistic and non-autonomous children. Researchers plan to expose fabric to substances that epidemiological studies have linked to autism such as valproic acid, a drug used to treat epilepsy and examine how it affects gene activity.

Trump connects autism and tylenol: is there a truth?

