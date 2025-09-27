



US President Donald Trump announced new punitive prices on a wide range of goods imported on October 1 on October 1 on Thursday.

These include 100% rates on brand pharmaceutical drugs, 50% on kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities, 30% on padded furniture and 25% on heavy trucks.

The announcements did not specify whether the new prices would also apply to other national prices or if the countries and regions of trade agreements, such as the European Union and Japan, would be exempt. The United States is the largest export market for the German pharmaceutical industry.

Irish Minister Simon Harris said on Friday that the recent EU agreement would have a 15%pharmaceutical product rate.

“I would like to emphasize that the joint declaration of the EU and the United States published on August 21 clearly said that all the new prices announced by the United States on pharmaceutical products would be capped at 15% for pharmaceuticals exported by the EU,” said Harris in a statement. “This remains the case and again highlights the value of the agreement concluded last month.”

What does Trump say about new prices?

Trump said that a new 100% price will be applied to all brand pharmaceuticals or patented imported in the United States, unless the company has already started to build a manufacturing plant in the country.

Announcing prices on furniture, Trump wrote on Truth Social that the reason was the large-scale “flood” of these products in the United States by other countries, and said that taxes on the kitchen cabinets and imported sofas were necessary “for national security and other reasons”.

In August, the president promised to impose new furniture rates, arguing that they “would bring the furniture business” in North Carolina, South Carolina and Michigan.

Trump stressed that new prices on heavy trucks were intended to protect American manufacturers from “unfair external competition” and that companies such as Peterbilt and Kenworth belonging to Paccar, as well as freight -belonging to Daimler Truck, would benefit from the move.

The US Chamber of Commerce had called on officials not to impose new truck prices. He said the five main sources of truck imports were Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany and Finland, “all of them are allies or partners close to the United States do not threaten any threat to US national security.”

Severe reactions on double steel prices

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

Asian actions fell after the announcement

After the announcement by Trump of new prices, actions in pharmaceutical companies across Asia have plummeted, Japan Topix Pharmaceutical Index closed of 1%. Meanwhile, the innovative Hong Kong index fell 2.8%.

South Korea Biopharmaceuticals SK actions fell 2.7%, while the Australian Biotechnology Company CSL ended the day by 1.6%, having dropped more than 3%earlier in the session. Chinese indices monitoring furniture manufacturers also dropped by 1.1%.

Trump has raised prices to a central instrument of foreign policy, using them to renegotiate trade agreements, extract concessions and exert political pressure on other nations. Previously, he imposed national security prices on steel, aluminum, cars and light and copper parts.

However, the Trump administration trade deals with Japan, the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom includes provisions that cap prices on specific products, such as cars, semiconductors and pharmaceuticals. Consequently, it is unlikely that new higher national security rates increase the rates higher than those agreed.

American prices exhaust pressure on German manufacturers

To see this video, please activate JavaScript and consider going to a web browser that supports the HTML5 video

Published by: Sean Sinico

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/us-trumps-new-tariffs-to-target-drugs-furniture-trucks/a-74141849 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos