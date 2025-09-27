



(Reuters)-The United States plan to push flea manufacturers to correspond to the volume of semiconductors that its customers are currently importing overseas suppliers through national production or paying a price, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

President Donald Trump has doubled his efforts to reshape the manufacture of semiconductors, offering exemptions from prices of approximately 100% on fleas to companies that produce at the national level.

Companies that do not undergo a domestic / important ratio 1: 1 over time would face prices, said the newspaper.

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick launched the idea with semiconductor leaders, telling them that it may be necessary for economic security, the newspaper said.

“America cannot depend on foreign imports for semiconductor products which are essential for our national and economic security,” said the newspaper that the newspaper quoted the White House spokesperson, Kush Desai, who added that any report on the development of policies should be treated as speculative, unless it is officially announced.

The White House and the US Commerce Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' comments.

Trump's measures prompted national and international companies to invest hundreds of billions of dollars by expanding American manufacturing.

Under the proposal, a company committing to make fleas in the United States would receive a credit for this promised volume, allowing imports without prices until the factory is finished, with initial relief to help the screening capacity, according to the report.

Rule 1: 1 “would be very difficult to implement and would probably take many years. If anything, it could benefit companies that already have American FABS,” said John Belton, portfolio director at Gabelli Funds, who holds actions in Globalfoundries, Intel and other manufacturers of American flea.

The actions of Globalfoundries, the third world manufacturer of contractual semiconductors, and the flea company in difficulty, both increased by 5%. The two companies are among the rare manufacturers of fleas with significant American manufacturing capacity.

Globalfoundries, based in New York, has an investment plan of $ 16 billion, including factory extensions in New York and Vermont.

(Report by Shivani Tanna, Akash Srram and Ruchika Khanna in Bengali; additional report by Arsheeya Bajwa; edition by Kate Mayberry, Stephen Coates, Tasim Jahid and Shinjini Ganguli)

