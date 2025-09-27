



Abbvie submits a new application of drugs to the American FDA for Tavapadon for the treatment of Parkinson's disease

Subjected by data from the phase 3 tempo program which demonstrated a symptomatic improvement through the results of spectrometry of Parkinson's disease in all tempo tests of phase 3 reinforce the Tavapadon potential, a new D1 / D5 dopamine to the partistic receptor, in Parkinson's disease, approved by Parkinson's disease by providing oral treatment other

North Chicago, Illinois, September 26, 2025 / Prnewswire / – Abbvie (NYSE: ABBV) announced today that he had submitted a new demand for medication (NDA) to Food and Drug Administration of the United States (FDA) for Tavapadon, a new selective oral treatment of selective dopamine for Parkins disease.

Submission is based on the results of the Tempo clinical development program which has evaluated the efficiency, safety and tolerability of Tavapadon in the population of Large Parkinson disease. This includes two phase 3 trials (tempo1 and tempo2) in early parkinson disease and a phase 3 test (tempo-3) with tavapadon as a complement to levodopa in patients with motor fluctuations. Tempo1 and Tempo-2 have shown that patients have experienced a statistically significant improvement compared to the reference in the Société des Disability-Combined Score of Parkinson (MDS-UPDRS) Score II and III in week 26.1 Tempo 3 has shown that patients have experienced more “time, referring to the period when symptoms were also based on intermitinary data or involuntary movements.

“For many people living with Parkinson's disease, today's oral care is not effective enough to manage symptoms,” said Roopal Thakkar, MD, executive vice-president, research and development, scientific director, Abbvie. “We recognize the physical and mental impact that Parkinson's disease can cause and are committed to providing new generation treatment options that will help individuals find engine control and independence at all stages of this difficult disease.”

Regarding the tempo clinical development program Submission is supported by the results of three studies controlled by placebo: tempo1 and -2 registered with patients with Parkinson's disease (with or without inhibitor of the MAO-B) and patients registered in tempo 3 who are under fixed dose levodopa and have had motor fluctuations. An open extension study (Tempo 4) is underway to assess the long-term infuse and long-term efficiency of 58 weeks of treatment. Tempo4 scored patients who finished participation in Tempo1 to 3, as well as patients in stable doses of Levodopa who had not been in previous tempo trials.

Tempo1 was a 27-week randomized trial in double blind blind blind, placebo controlled, with parallel group to assess the efficiency, safety and tolerability of two fixed doses of Tavapadon in early parkinson disease. The main evaluation criterion was the change in relation to the reference in the combined parts of parties II and III MDS-UPDRS. The main secondary evaluation criteria included the change compared to the basic line in the score of MDS-UPDRS parts II and the percentage of responders with “many improved” or “very improved” on the overall printing of the patient's change (PGIC). A total of 529 adults aged 40 to 80 were registered at the trial. All had a confirmed diagnosis of Parkinson's disease and had a duration of the disease (from the time of the diagnosis) of less than three years. The patients were randomized to receive tavapadon titled at 5 milligrams, the tavapadon titled at 15 milligrams or a placebo, orally and once a day.

Tempo2 was a double-blind, randomized double-blind group test, randomized, controlled by placebo, 27 weeks parallel to assess the efficiency, safety and flexible doses of Tavapadon (5-15 mg QD) in early Parkinson's disease. The main evaluation criterion was the change in relation to the reference in the combined parts of parties II and III MDS-UPDRS. The secondary key evaluation criteria included the change compared to the basic line in the score of MDS-UPDRS parts II and the percentage of responders with “many improved” or “very improved” on the PGIC. A total of 304 adults aged 40 to 80 were registered at the trial. All had a confirmed diagnosis of Parkinson's disease and had a duration of the disease (from the time of the diagnosis) of less than three years. The patients were randomized to receive Tavapadon 5-15 mg QD or a placebo, orally and once a day.

Tempo 3 was a phase 3 in double blind, randomized and controlled by placebo, a parallel group, a flexible dose, a 27-week trial to assess the efficiency, safety and tolerability of the tavapadon as complementary therapy to LD for advanced Parkinson disease. Patients have received a domestic newspaper to assess their service state of service (Hauser Diary). The main evaluation criterion was the change in relation to the reference in the total “on” the time without embarrassing dyskinesia based on the two -day average of the Journal de Hauser completed. The secondary evaluation criteria included the change in relation to the reference in total “deactivated” time, the change from the basic line in total “and” off “at previous time points in the trial, and the change from the basic line in the scores of parts I, II and III of MDS-UPDRS. A total of 507 adults aged 40 to 80 were registered in the trial. All had a confirmed diagnosis of Parkinson's disease, presented motor fluctuations and were on a stable dose of LD for at least four weeks before screening. The patients were randomized to receive a Tavapadon supplement to LD, the Tavapadon titled at 5 to 15 milligrams, or placebo and LD, orally and once a day.

The majority of undesirable events were not serious and light or moderate of gravity through tempo1 to 3.1 The incidence of ESA and death was weak and comparable between placebo and Tavapadon groups.

More information on studies can be found on www.clinicaltrials.gov:tempo-1:nct04201093tempo-2:nct04223193tempo-3:nct04542499tempo-4:nct0476076999

About Parkinson's Milfore that 11 million people worldwide live with Parkinson's disease. Progress, patients experience complications, including motor and non -motor fluctuations and dyskinesia. Patients point out the transition from a “on” state (when the symptoms are generally well controlled) to a “disabled” condition, during which symptoms such as tremors and stiffness may reappear and patients have more difficulty in moving. 5 patients with Parkinson disease advanced

About Tavapadontavapadon is a new selective partial agonist of the selective D1 / D5 receiver that has been studied as oral medicine once a day for Parkinson's disease for use with and without levodopa. Tavapadon is not approved by any health regulatory authority.

Regarding Abbvie in Neuroscience Abbvie, our commitment to preserving the personality of people around the world living with neurological and psychiatric disorders is unshakable. With more than three decades of experience in neuroscience, we now offer significant treatment options and make innovation progress for the future. Abbvie's neuroscience portfolio consists of approved treatments under neurological conditions, including migraine, movement disorders and psychiatric disorders, as well as a robust pipeline of transformative therapies. We have made a solid investment in research and we are committed to establishing a more in -depth understanding of neurological and psychiatric disorders. Each challenge makes us more determined and pushes us to discover and deliver progress for those affected by these conditions, their care partners and clinicians. For more information, visit www.abbvie.com.

About Abbvieabbvie's mission is to discover and provide innovative drugs and solutions that solve serious health problems today and solve the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives in several key therapeutic fields Immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care and products and services in our allergan aesthetic portfolio. For more information on Abbvie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com.

Follow @Abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

Prospective declarations, certain declarations in this press release are or may be considered prospective declarations for the purposes of the 1995 law on the dispute of private security. Abbvie warns that these prospective declarations are subject to risks and uncertainties which can ensure that real results differ significantly from those expressed or implicit in prospective declarations. Such risks and uncertainty include, without limiting themselves, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, unfavorable dispute or government action, changes in laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic slowdowns or uncertainty, international conflicts, Commercial conflicts and prices, and other uncertainties and global offenses and commercial operations. Additional information on economic, competitive, government, technological and other factors that can affect Abbvie's operations is set out in point 1a, “risk factors”, from the Abbvie annual report in 2024 on form 10-K, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its quarterly reports on the 10-q and other Subsequent with Security and SESURTIES and Update files. ABBVIE does not undertake any obligation, and specifically refuses, to publicly publish any revision of prospective declarations as a result of subsequent events or developments, unless the law requires it.

Contact (s): US Media: Kayla Azzato + 1 (224) [email protected]

Global media: Amber Landis + 1 (231) [email protected]

Investors: Liz Shea + 1 (847) [email protected]

References

1 Abbvie. Data on the abvrrti file79943.2statistics.parkinson's foundation. Available on: https: //www.parkinson.org/udgerstanding-parkinsons/statistics. Accessed August 27, 2025.3 About Parkinson's: Parkinson's 101. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for the search for Parkinson. Available at: https://www.michaeljfox.org/udgerstanding-parkinsons/i-have-got-what.php. Consecure 27, 2025.4 Parkinson of the disease: Hope for research. National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Cerebral Vascular Accidents. Available on: https: //www.ninds.nih.gov/disorders/patient-caregiver-education/hope-through-research/parkinsons-hope-through-research. Accessed August 27, 2025.5 “OFF” in Parkinson's disease. The Michael J. Fox Foundation for the search for Parkinson. Available on: https: //www.michaeljfox.org/time-parkinsons-istease. Consulted 27, 2025.

US-TAV-250006

Source Abbvie

