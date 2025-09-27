



Thousand Oaks, California, September 26, 2025 / Prnewswire / – AMGEN (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced today an expansion of $ 650 million in its American manufacturing network, creating hundreds of new jobs.

The planned investment will support the increase in drug production in the company's biological manufacturing plant in Juncos and will integrate innovative advanced technologies throughout the operating process. It should create nearly 750 jobs, including construction roles and new highly qualified manufacturing jobs.

“This expansion underlines Amgen's commitment to us the bioprometer and the strengthening of the resilience of our global supply chain,” said Robert A. Bradway, president and chief executive officer at Amgen. “By increasing our ability to provide innovative drugs with advanced technology in our manufacturing factories, we will not only better serve patients, but also create high quality jobs that strengthen American leadership in biotechnology.”

“The expansion of several million dollars in Amgen reflects a link of mutual loyalty: the sustained investment of Amgen and the qualified and resilient workforce of Puerto Rico reinforcing each other over time,” said the governor of Puerto Rico, Jenniffer Gonzlez Coln. “This new extension not only strengthens the safety of American supply chains thanks to reshaping, but it also opens new horizons for our employees while we build an innovation ecosystem that positions Puerto Rico as the strongest biopharmaceutical center in the United States.”

“Porto Rico has more than 60 years of expertise and excellence in the biopharmaceutical sector, supported by highly qualified talents and world -class infrastructure,” said Sebastin Negrn Reichard, secretary of Puerto Rico of the Department of Economic Development and Trade. “This investment by Amgen testifies to our commitment to advance a competitive and innovative ecosystem that allows global companies to grow and prosper in Puerto Rico.”

AMGEN's long -standing commitment to American innovation and advanced operations is reflected in more than $ 40 billion invested in manufacturing and research and development since the adoption of the tax on tax reductions and (TCJA) jobs.

This announcement is based on AMGEN recent investments, including a scientific and innovation center of $ 600 million in California and $ 900 million in Ohio and $ 1 billion in North Carolina, respectively.

About Amgen Amgen discovers, develops, manufactures and provides innovative drugs to help millions of patients in their fight against some of the most difficult diseases in the world. More than 40 years ago, Amgen helped establish the biotechnology industry and remains at the cutting edge of innovation, using human technology and genetic data to push beyond what is known today. AMGEN advances a large and deep pipeline that relies on its existing portfolio of drugs to treat cancer, heart disease, osteoporosis, inflammatory diseases and rare diseases.

In 2024, Amgen was named one of the “most innovative companies in the world” by Fast Company and one of the “best American employers” by Forbes, among other external recognitions. Amgen is one of the 30 companies that make up the industrial Dow Jones average, and it is also part of the NASDAQ-100 index, which includes the most important and most innovative non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ stock market based on market capitalization.

For more information, visit Amgen.com and follow Amgen on X, Linkedin, Instagram, Youtube and Threads.

