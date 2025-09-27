



Donald Trump dismissed a main federal prosecutor at Sacramento only a few hours after warning immigration agents that they could not have without discrimination of people in his district, according to documents examined by the New York Times.

Michele Beckwith, who became acting American lawyer in Sacramento in January, received an email at 4:31 p.m. on July 15 by informing him that the president had ordered his dismissal.

The day before, Beckwith had received a telephone call from Gregory Bovino, who directed the unit of border patrols in El Centro, a border town 600 miles south of Sacramento. Bovino provided an immigration raid in Sacramento and asked Beckwith who in his office to contact if his officers had been attacked, Times reported, citing Beckwith.

She informed Bovino that the agents were not allowed to arrest people of her district without discrimination, north of Bakersfield, according to an order from the federal court rendered in April which prevents the agency from holding people without reasonable suspicion. The United States Supreme Court canceled a similar justice order rendered in Los Angeles earlier this month.

In an email at 10:57 am on July 15, Beckwith repeated her message, telling Bovino that she expected compliance with judicial orders and the Constitution. Less than six hours later, her work computer and mobile phone no longer worked, she received a letter to her personal messaging account asking her that she had been terminated.

Two days later, Bovino carried out his immigration raid in a deposit of Home Sacramento.

People, there is no sanctuary city, he said in a video that he shared from California State Capitol Building.

The first acting American lawyer email suggesting that the United States’s border patrol does not always respect the Constitution revealed a bias against the police, Bovino said in a statement in the New York Times. The decision of the supreme courts is proof of the fact that the border patrol follows the Constitution and the fourth amendment.

On September 8, the Supreme Court ruled that federal immigration agents can prevent people only on the basis of their race, their language or their work, overthrowing the decision of a Los Angeles judge who had ordered immigration agents to stop scanning raids.

Beckwiths' dismissal is part of a series of federal layoffs, including prosecutors who have not respected the agenda of presidents. Last week, American lawyer Erik Siebert resigned under intense pressure and Trump replaced him with his special assistant Lindsey Halligan only after having ordered his prosecutor General Pam Bondi to do so in a deleted position on social networks.

Siebert had supervised investigations on Letitia James and James Comey. Beckwith called on his dismissal, according to Times.

IM An American who cares about her country, she told the newspaper. We have to get up and insist that the laws are followed.

