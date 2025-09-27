They revoke the Visa of Colombias Petro after calling the soldiers to disobey Trump





The United States has announced that it would cancel the president of Colombias Gustavo Petro on Friday after publicly calling on his soldiers to disobey President Donald Trump, who held new relations between Washington and Bogota.

Petro, who previously faced the Trump administration on migration and drug trafficking problems, repeated his call to armed force to release Palestine while addressing a group of pro-Palestine supporters outside the United Nations headquarters on Friday.

He (global strength) must be greater than that of the United States. This is why from here, from New York, I ask all the soldiers of the United States army not to point their rifles to humanity, Petro is heard in a video published on social networks.

Disobey Trump's orders. Obey the orders of humanity, he added.

Subsequently, the United States Department of State said in an article on X: earlier in the day, the Colombian president (Gustavo Petro) was held in a street in New York and urged American soldiers to disobey and encourage violence.

We will revoke the Petros visa because of its reckless and incendiary actions.

In response, Petro said that the United States's decision breaks all the immunity standards on which the functioning of the United Nations and its general assembly is based.

The fact that the Palestinian authority is not authorized to have entered and that my visa was revoked for having asked the United States and the Israeli armies not to support a genocide, which is a crime against all of humanity, demonstrates that the American government no longer conforms to international law, it posted on X.

Petro was in New York to speak to the United Nations General Assembly, where he also targeted Trump directly, saying that he was an accomplice of genocide in Gaza, where the United States Ally Israel recently degenerated an assault against Gaza City.

Last week, an independent United Nations investigation concluded for the first time that Israel committed a genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza, a government of Israels firmly denied.

CNN contacted the US State Department for more information.

Colombias Caracol Radio reported that Petro had already climbed a flight to leave the United States when the State Department announced that it would revoke its visa.

During his speech to the UN, Petro also called for criminal procedures on the United States deadly strikes on alleged drug traffickers in international waters in South America.

The president of Colombias had a difficult relationship with the White House this year. Just over a week after the second term, Petro blocked the landing of two US military flights from expelled migrants, accusing the United States of treating Colombian migrants and criminals. Colombia then agreed to accept the deportees and deployed its own planes to help their return.

The Andean country had previously been a most reliable ally in South America on national security and defense.

