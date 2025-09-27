The United States Supreme Court joins Trump on freezing of $ 4 billion in foreign aid | Donald Trump News





A lower court had previously ordered Trump to pay the assistance approved by the congress before its expiration date.

Posted on September 26, 202526 September 2025

The United States Supreme Court again took place on President Donald Trump by allowing him to freeze $ 4 billion in foreign aid after being disbursed.

Friday, the decision, which reverses a lower lesson order, is the last victory of the Trump administration in its efforts to revise the money that the United States provides for humanitarian and other efforts abroad.

This is also the last example of the main American courtyard dominated by the conservatives granting a large interpretation of the presidential power.

The aid in question had already been approved by the congress, but its authorization was to expire by September 30. Trump has decided to freeze help in a process known as the pocket termination, essentially lacking in the clock on his expenditure.

The funds had been reserved, in part, for the United Nations peacekeeping operations and for efforts to promote democracy abroad.

On September 3, the American district judge Amir Ali ordered Trump to pay funds before the expiration date. He warned that Trumps Move has raised a serious and urgent threat to the separation of powers.

Under the American Constitution, the Congress has the power of the handbag, and there is little precedent for a president who brings together the funds already approved by the legislative power. The White House said that the pocket cancellation tactics were used for the last time in 1977.

In the judicial files in the Supreme Court case, administration lawyers argued that the disbursement of funding would be contrary to the American foreign policy.

Trump sought to revise foreign aid in the United States, by reducing the funding of the UN and largely focusing on the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Administration led the cuts as an effort to slow down expenses while increasing the financing of the application of domestic immigration.

The criticisms said that the Washingtons Soft Power cuts abroad and could threaten American long -term interests.

The Supreme Court of the Conservative Majority 6-3 took on the side of the Trump administration in almost all the cases it has examined, often adopting a large interpretation of the limits previously not tested with the executive power in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/26/us-supreme-court-sides-with-trump-on-freezing-4bn-in-foreign-aid

