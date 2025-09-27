



The Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yvan Gil Pinto, said in the United Nations General Assembly that the United States had an illegal and completely immoral threat suspended above our heads, while information emerges that the United States foresees to degenerate attacks against the South American country.

Pinto told the collection of UN Member States in New York on Friday that his country was grateful for the support of governments and people who denounce this attempted war in the Caribbean and South America.

The minister said that American threats to his country aimed to allow external powers to steal the immeasurable venulation and gas wealth.

He also accused Washington of using vulgar and perverse lies to justify a military threat of several billion atrocious, extravagant and immoral.

Earlier Friday, the American broadcaster NBC News reported that US military officials are developing plans to target drug traffickers inside Venezuela with air attacks, citing two anonymous American officials.

US President Donald Trump said last week that US forces had made a third strike to target a ship which, he said, tracked illicit drugs. At least 17 people were killed during the three attacks.

Experts have questioned the legality of American attacks on foreign boats in international waters, while UN and United States data itself suggest that Venezuela is not a major source of cocaine in the United States, as Trump has claimed.

In an address in the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, Trump said about drug addicts: for each terrorist toxic drug trafficking in the United States of America, be informed that we will blow you from existence.

On the other hand, Colombian President Gustavo Petro used his UNGA speech to ask that a criminal process be open against Trump for attacks on the Caribbean ships, who had killed the Venezuelans who had not been recognized of any crime.

The United States has so far deployed eight war ships in international waters off the Venezuelas coast, supported by F-35 fighter planes sent to Puerto Rico, in what it calls an anti-drug operation.

Washington also refused an appeal to the dialogue of the President of Venezuelas, Nicolas Maduro, whom the Trump administration accused of drug trafficking of an affirmation that Maduro strongly refused.

Maduro and his late predecessor, Hugo Chavez, had once been regular presence at the Annual Meetings of UNGA which take place in New York, but Maduro did not come this year, with the American Secretary of State Marco Rubio describing it as a fugitive of justice for an American accusation on allegations of drug trafficking.

Back in Venezuela, Maduro called for military exercises to start on Saturday, to test the preparation of peoples of natural disasters or any armed conflict in the midst of American threats.

Our fishermen are peaceful

The Venezuelan fishermen who spoke to the AFP news agency said that the United States on Venezuelan boats had frightened them to venture too far from the shore.

It is very overwhelming because our country is peaceful, our fishermen is peaceful, said Joan Diaz, 46, in AFP in the city of the north of Caraballeda.

The fishermen go out to work, and they [the US] took these measures to come to our workplace to intimidate us, attack us, he said.

Diaz said most fishermen remain relatively close to the shore, but that to fish tuna, you have to go very far, and that's where they [the US forces] are.

A fisherman holds his catch in a port in Caraballeda, in the state of Guaira, Venezuela, Wednesday [Federico Parra/AFP]

Luis Garcia, a 51 -year -old man who leads a group of 4,000 fishermen and women in the Guaira region, described American actions as a real threat.

We have new fishing boats, 10, 12 meters against ships with missiles. Imagine madness. Madness, my God! he exclaimed.

We keep in touch with everyone, especially those who go a little further, he said.

We are based on the authorities where we are going, where we are, and how long our fishing operations will last, and we also report to our fishermen's advice, said Garcia.

But, added Garcia, they would not be intimidated.

We say to him: Mr. Donald Trump, we, the fishermen of Venezuela will continue to carry out our fishing activities. We will continue to go out to the Caribbean Sea that belongs to us.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/27/venezuela-foreign-ministry-warns-of-immoral-military-threat-from-us

