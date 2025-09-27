



The US State Department said on Friday that he would revoke the Visa of the left Colombian President Gustavo Petro for his incendiary actions during a pro-Palestinian demonstration in New York.

Earlier in the day, Colombian President @petrogustavo was held in a New York street and urged American soldiers to disobey orders and encourage violence, said the State Department on X.

We will revoke the Petros visa because of its reckless and incendiary actions.

On his account on social networks, Petro shared the video of himself speaking the Spaniard to a large crowd through a megaphone on Friday, with his translator, by relaying his comments calling the nations of the world to contribute soldiers to an army larger than that of the United States.

This is why, from here in New York, I ask all the soldiers of the American army not to point their rifles to humanity. Disobey Trumps Order! Obviously obey humanity! Said Petro.

Colombian Media reported that Petro was already on the way to Bogota from New York on Friday evening.

Petro was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, where he fiercely reprimanded the Trump administration and called for a criminal investigation into the recent American strikes on the alleged drug trafficking boats in the Caribbean in his Tuesday speech.

Petro said that unarmed young poor people died in strikes over a dozen in total, but Washington argues that actions are part of an American anti-drug operation off the coast of Venezuela, including President Washington accuses of leading a cartel.

Trump sent eight warships and a submarine to the South of the Caribbean, and the largest American deployment in years has raised fears of Venezuela from an invasion.

Petro, whose country is the largest producer of world cocaine, said that he suspected that some of those who were killed in American boat strikes were Colombians.

Last week, the Trump administration awarded Colombia as an ally in the fight against drugs, but stopped at less economic sanctions.

The countries are historical allies, but the links have embittered under Petro, Colombias, the first lead on the left.

His Minister of the Interior, Armando Benedetti, wrote on X on Friday evening that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus should have been revoked rather than Petros.

But since the Empire protects him, he withdrew him on the only president who was sufficiently capable to tell him the truth about his face.

