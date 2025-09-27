



According to the state -run media, Iran recalled the implications for England, France, and Germany for consultation.

According to the irresponsible measures of three European countries to restore the resolution of the UN Security Council, the IRAN ambassador to Germany, France and the United Kingdom was summoned to Tehran for counseling on Saturday.

Recommended Story List List List

The action opened a door to reproduce sanctions by supporting the draft resolution a day after Russia and China did not postpone Iran's revival of Iran's international sanctions.

E3 countries accused the clock tightly tickled for a snapback of UN sanctions a month ago and accused Iran's 12 -day response to the bombing of Israel and the United States.

Sanctions on fermented at 00:00 GMT on Sunday will be forbidden worldwide for cooperation with Iran in nuclear, military, banks and transportation industries. Rial, Rial, has fallen to the newest record at the Tehrans Open Market on Saturday, trading more than 1.1 million people per US dollar.

On Friday, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that some of the prosecutors were resumed this week, but they did not say whether the ruins were bombed by the United States and Israel where nuclear materials could be buried. At the Moscow of the World Atomic Week Forum, Mohammad Eslami, Iran's nuclear armed Mohammad, once again smashed the UN nuclear watcher who refused to condemn the air raids of the Iran nuclear site.

Mohammad Eslami, head of Iran's AEOI, will attend the World Atomic Week International Forum Session, a global nuclear industry and related sectors in Mosk bar, Russia on September 25, 2025. [Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool via Reuters]

The Western forces rejected at least two Iran proposals to postpone snapbacks over the past day, and said the UN General Assembly did not have enough progress to agree with the delay after the highest level of diplomacy.

Iran's masud Pezhkian said his view that Israel and the United States have no reason to reach a transaction when they try to use pressure beyond theological facilities.

If the goal is to solve concerns about nuclear programs, PEZESHKIAN said to reporters again, claiming that Iran would never pursue nuclear weapons.

He also accused the United States that they had pressured Europeans not to reach compromise.

Steve Witkoff, an American envoy in the Middle East, said on Wednesday that the United States didn't want to harm Iran and was open to further dialogue, but Snapback was the right medicine for what's happening.

Sanctions aim to impose a new economic pain that puts pressure on Iran, but it still remains whether to force all nations.

Dmitry Polyansky Ambassador Russian Ambassador said Moscow, the top partner of Iran on Friday, regarded the reconstruction of sanctions as NULL.

The United States and E3 have already imposed unilateral sanctions on Iran and forced Chinese companies to ignore pressure, but all other countries have been forced to stop Iran's oil purchase. The United States has imposed a series of sanctions on Chinese organizations related to oil imports.

Trump started the maximum pressure campaign when he withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement during his first term, and provided sanctions for bold curbs on the IRANS nuclear program with the negotiations of former President Barack Obama.

Members of the UN Security Council voted to Russia and China's resolutions to delay sanctions against Iran at the 80th UN General Assembly held in New York on September 26, 2025. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

The new sanctions represent the snapback of the UN action that was suspended under the 2015 contract.

Israeli, Benjamin Netanyahu, urged the Snapback to have no delay in the challenging UN speech on Friday and suggested that Israel is willing to attack Iran's nuclear program again.

Feszicia said Iran would not retaliate against sanctions after leaving the Nuclear Treaty.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard (IRGC), who ordered Iran's retaliation against Israel during the war, was the assassination of Hassan Nasrallah, who was the assassin of Hassan Nasrallah, the assassin of Hezbola, on Saturday, and others of Mair Raids. The statement was issued to commemorate the first anniversary.

The only solution to Israel's extensionism is that there is a strong and wise resistance, and the United States and Israel have not fulfilled their evil plans to destroy Iran's support axes.

Ali Larijani, the minister of Irans Supreme National Security Council, told the event to commemorate the anniversary in Lebanon on Saturday, told reporters that Israel is clear to all countries that show mercy to all nations.

Meanwhile, Iranian judiciary was sentenced by the court as part of the spy network of Iran and the spy network of Iran's spy network and the outlaws of the MEK group on Saturday, and two were sentenced to death in prison.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/9/27/iran-recalls-envoys-to-uk-france-germany-as-un-sanctions-reimposed The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos