



To Donald won the first mandate and at the opening of his second, the American president and Prime Minister Indias Narendra Modi seemed to have a special relationship. Similar opinions on the value of the internal policy of the strong man and a common goal of verifying the Chinese global ambitions have made well aligned partners. Things have changed. The common interests remain the basis of relations between the United States and Modis India, but the personal confidence that has helped to build their relationship has cooled considerably.

You might think that the greatest source of tension between the two leaders is the search for leverage on Russia Vladimir Putin in particular, his attempt to stop India imports of Russian oil sanctioned to force Putin to negotiate the end of the war in Ukraine. But it is another armed conflict that at the heart of friction.

When the fighting started in May between India and Pakistan following a terrorist attack in the cashmere controlled by India, Trump jumped at the opportunity to play Peacemaker, and he instructed Vice-President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to descend tensions. Despite the India plans for a joint announcement of an agreement to end the fighting, Trump claimed personal credit, and Pakistan wraised Modis by suggesting that Trump deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts. Trump then responded to a Pakistani offensive of diplomatic charm with lucrative energy investment agreements, cryptocurrencies and critical minerals. His request that Modé adds his support to Nobel Ambitions longtime American presidents has alienated the Indian Prime Minister, who began to express his frustrations, even more.

This is the context of Trumps' decision in August to impose 50% of prices on India, ostensibly for its continuous Russian oil purchases. Modis answer? He accepted an invitation from Chinas Xi Jinping to join a number of world leaders, including Putin, at the Shanghai cooperation organization in Tianjin intended to highlight a growing diplomatic influence. It was Modis' first trip to China in seven years. Driving and an hour conversation with Putin in the Russian presidents Limousin sent a clear challenge message that India and its leader would not be pushed by the White House.

Modis' choice to leave Beijing before a triumphant military parade reflects that permanent interests continue to define the India China relationship. Washington and Delhi always share a deep distrust in terms of Chinese power and XIS to use it.

However, there are now signs that Washington and New Delhi are progressing towards the limitation of damage to the relationship. In particular, recent developments make it more likely that the United States and India will announce a trade agreement by the end of this year.

On the digital level, optimism for an agreement increased on September 22, when the two governments would have agreed not to require information on the source code or other owner knowledge as a prerequisite for American companies doing business in India. American negotiators also hope that India will abandon the importation of American soybeans, a potentially important victory for anxious American farmers by the potential impact of prices on the sale of their products, especially since China slows down its purchases of American products. Finally, Modi and Trump could well meet on the sidelines of the summit in East Asia in Malaysia in October. This would greatly contribute to softening tensions and helping negotiators go to Yes on a trade agreement.

However, none of this will restore the personal confidence that has been lost between Trump and Modi. The common geopolitical and commercial interests will keep a solid floor in the relationship and will continue the longer term progress to expand and deepen American-Indian relations. But the transactional base of relations between the two leaders will continue. New irritants will emerge, as we have seen with the recent announcement of $ 100,000 added to H-1B visas, which allow highly qualified foreign workers a chance to work in the United States, around 70% of H-1B visa holders are Indian nationals.

What should Moda ask, will Trump then offer?

