



The acting American lawyer in Sacramento said that she had been dismissed after having said to the head of the border patrol in charge of immigration raids in California that his agents were not allowed to arrest people without probable cause in the central valley.

Michele Beckwith, a career prosecutor who was appointed American lawyer in the Oriental District of California earlier this year, told New York Times that she had been released after warning Gregory Bovino, head of border patrols El Centro, that an injunction of the Court prevented him from transporting uninimined immigration circles.

Beckwith did not respond to a request for comments from La Times, but told the New York Times that we have to get up and insist that the laws are followed.

The American lawyer office in Sacramento refused to comment. The Ministry of Internal Security did not respond to a request for comments on Friday evening.

Bovino presided over a series of raids in Los Angeles from June in which the agents spent weeks pursuing Latin workers outside domestic deposits, car washing, bus stops and other areas. Agents often wore masks and used unmarked vehicles.

But such blind tactics were not authorized in the district of California Eastern after the American Union Liberties Union and the agricultural workers of United brought an action against the border patrol earlier in the year and won an injunction.

The trial followed a January operation in Kern County called Operation Return to the sender, in which agents have invaded a house market and a Latin market, among other regions frequented by workers. In April, a judge of the Federal District Court ruled that the border patrol had probably violated the protections of constitutions against searches and unreasonable seizures.

As Beckwith described her to journalists from the New York Times, she received a telephone call from Bovino on July 14 in which he said that he brought agents to Sacramento.

She said that she had told him that the injunction deposited after the Kern County raid meant that he could not stop people without discrimination in the eastern district. The next day, she wrote to him an email in which, as mentioned in the New York Times, she stressed the need to comply with the judicial orders and the Constitution.

Shortly after, his work mobile phone and his work computer stopped working. A little before 5 p.m., she received an email informing her that her job was being terminated immediately.

It was the end of a 15 -year career in the Ministry of Justice in which she had been head of the criminal division of the offices and first assistant and prosecuted members of the Aryan fraternity, alleged terrorists and fetanyl traffickers.

Two days later on July 17, Bovino and his agents moved to Sacramento, performing a raid in a home depot in the south of the city center.

In an interview with Fox News that day, Bovino said that the raids were targeted and based on information. Everything we do is targeted, he said. We had prior information that there were objectives that interested us and around this home depot, as well as other application packages targeted in and around the Sacramento region.

He also said that his operations would not slow down. There is no sanctuary anywhere, he said. Were there to stay. Did not go anywhere. Would affect this mission and secure the homeland.

Beckwith is one of the many main prosecutors who have left or was dismissed while the Trump administration pushes the Ministry of Justice to carry out its policies, especially investigating people who have been the political targets of the presidents.

In March, a federal prosecutor in Los Angeles was dismissed after lawyers for a fast food setting that he pursued from the officials pushed to Washington to abandon all the accusations against him, according to several sources.

In July, Maurene Comey, federal prosecutor in Manhattan and daughter of the former FBI director, James Comey, was dismissed by the Trump administration, according to the New York Times.

And last week, an American lawyer in Virginia was expelled after determining that there was not enough evidence to continue James B. Comey. A new prosecutor won this week an indictment of the Grand Jury against Comey on a charge of making a false declaration and a chief of obstruction of a Congress procedure.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2025-09-26/federal-attorney-fired-after-telling-border-patrol-to-follow-the-law The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos