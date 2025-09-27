



The Palestinians pursuing apologies in the UK for alleged war crimes in the colonial era urged the government to respond to Palestinian recognition this week.

Earlier this month, the group submitted 400 pages of legal petitions to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which requires official apology and compensation in the UK.

They represent 13 families from 1917 to 1948 that they had been violent, asylum or oppression during the period of British commands in Palestine.

Victor Kattan, who speaks for the petitioner, said the government is responsible for acknowledging what has happened to develop understanding and knowledge of the past.

In an interview with the BBC at the UN meeting in New York, he welcomed the British decision to recognize the Palestinian state, but argued that he did not deal with British historical behavior and heritage.

“The United Kingdom refused the autonomous government for the Palestinian community … He gave strength to the high -ranking missionary to act like a dictator. [and] The Palestinians gave birth to Brunt. ”

Professor Kattan, a public international law expert at the University of University, said, “The perception alone does not deal with the Palestinians, not the history, but the living reality of today.”

Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office (FCDO) did not confirm whether the legal petition was recognized as “not mentioned everyday” of the legal petition, but the BBC understands that the deputy prime minister and former Foreign Minister David Lammy asks civil servants to investigate the submission.

After violence until 1948, after 30 years of abuse by British troops, Britain quickly withdrew and the Israeli state was declared.

British abuse charges from murder, torture, expulsion and collective punishment, according to submission, the Arab Palestinian population was a crime against war and humanity.

In 2022, the BBC review of some of the historical evidence discovered the details of the introduction of the use of human shields and the demolition of human shields as a collective punishment by tied to random murders, arson of all villages, and the “Kijing” of civilians outdoors, and the front of military vehicles.

The evidence included an audio recording described by British soldiers and police officers decades after decades. Some have been carried out within the official policy guidelines for the British forces at the time or with the consent of the senior executives.

The British Defense Ministry knew the historical charges of military agents during the 2022 period, and the provided evidence would be “thoroughly reviewed.”

During World War I, Britain invaded Palestine and drove out Osman Turks and promoted his promise to the Jewish hometown produced in the 1917 Declaration.

In the next decades, violence was mounted between the Arabs and the Jews.

The rebellion, known as the Arab rebellion, opposed the British rule from 1936 to 1939. In the UK, about 10%of the adult male Arab Palestinian population was brutally suppressed over death, injury, imprisonment or deportation.

The Palestinian petitions are trying to build a previous concession to the colonial war crime, including the apology of the year of Malaya's 1948 Kali massacre and the Kenyan's abuse during the 1950s Mau Mau Uprising.

According to the decision that the UK, France and other countries have decided to recognize Palestinian countries, they have already joined more than 150 countries.

The action was welcomed by the Palestinians, but was rejected by Israel and the United States, and insisted that efforts to mediate ceasefire in the Gaza War were damaged.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/ce3yepedj57o The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos